Nikki Sixx Lashes Out at ‘Whinny Twit’ Noel Gallagher

Nikki Sixx, the founding member of hair metal pioneers Mötley Crüe, has aimed a withering broadside at Noel Gallagher, accusing the Oasis mainstay of being a “whinny twit.”

Sixx launched the attack in the comments section of VICE’s Instagram page on Friday (May 30), apparently enraged by Gallagher expressing a dislike for making music videos.

“I fucking hate videos,” Gallagher said. “I make no bones about it.”

Something about this evidently rubbed Sixx up the wrong way, and he wasted no time in firing back, disparaging Oasis’ back catalog.

“What he should hate is how few great songs they [Oasis] actually have,” said Sixx in the comments section. “Be grateful for the couple you got.”

He then branded Gallagher a “whinny twit,” comparing the singer’s voice to the gentle, high-pitched neigh of a horse.

ROCK ‘N’ ROLL SCANDAL

When pushed, Sixx declined to name the “couple” of “great songs” Oasis “actually have.” Yet maybe it’s no surprise that he took exception to Gallagher’s comments. In their heyday, Mötley Crüe were well known for their extravagant music videos, whether they were riding big motorbikes to strip clubs to threaten people with knives (“Girls Girls Girls”) or getting stand-up comedians to chauffeur them to their shows in an old ambulance (“Kickstart My Heart”).

However, there seems little chance of the pair reconciling their differences.

“I didn’t get into music to be in a video,” Gallagher continued in the clip, taken from an interview Noisey originally conducted in 2014. “I’m not one of the Kaiser Chiefs.

“I hated doing videos with Oasis; I’ve done a couple of videos with Paul Weller, I hated that…

“Yeah, it’s not my bag really.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Gallagher discusses crossing the road in Europe and eating the Queen with alleged rapist Russell Brand—you can watch it in the player below:

Oasis will play a number of sold out comeback shows across the UK, Ireland, Europe, and North America this summer.

Kaiser Chiefs have been approached for comment. They have thus far failed to respond.