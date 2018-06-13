Nile Rodgers and Chic Debut a Panpipe-Heavy New Single with Nao and Mura Masa

Nile Rodgers and Chic are touring the British Isles right now, playing at racecourses and castles and open air theaters for tens of thousands of people. Nobody would begrudge Rodgers—a 65-year-old honest-to-God icon an innovator who somehow managed to spearhead a disco revival in the 21st century—a few glorious victory laps.

But that’s never been his idea of fun. So, instead, he’s confirmed details of Chic’s first album in 25 years. It’s About Time, the band’s ninth studio LP, is out on September 9; guests will include Anderson .Paak, Vic Mensa, Stefflon Don, and Craig David; and though there’s no new single on streaming services just yet, Rodgers and Chic did debut a new song, “Boogie All Night,” on yesterday’s Later… with Jools Holland. The performance features Nao and Mura Masa, who co-wrote the song alongside Rodgers, Cosha (FKA Bonzai), and PC Music’s Danny L Harle. There’s a very healthy amount of panpipe coming out of one keyboard. It’s a bop.

Watch Mura Masa and Nao join Nile Rodgers and Chic for “Boogie All Night” at the top of the page. And then just marvel at Rodgers, who’s about to release a disco album with a Stefflon Don feature.

