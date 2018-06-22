Nile Rodgers and Chic’s “Till the World Falls” Is a Disco Song with Vic Mensa

Late last week, Nile Rodgers announced that his iconic disco-funk band Chic had a new album on the way. Anderson .Paak, Vic Mensa, Stefflon Don, and Craig David were all listed as contributors on It’s About Time, Chic’s first album in 26 years, and Rodgers even premiered a new song with Mura Masa and NAO on Later… with Jools Holland.

This morning we get the first official single from the album, “Till The World Falls,” a taut and glitzy disco track with a Vic Mensa verse added in for good measure. Mura Masa guests again and Cosha (fka Bonzai) adds some humid vocals. Anderson .Paak, NAO, and anaïs all had a hand in the songwriting.

Videos by VICE

Now, you may never have listened to a Vic Mensa song and thought, this needs more disco. But that’s not the point. Like so many of humanity’s greatest creations—poetry, spacecraft, A Muppet Christmas Carol—this exists purely because it can exist. It is a glorious extravagance. It is not necessary; it simply is.

*exhales cloud of smoke*

Listen to the new Nile Rodgers and Chic song below.

Follow Alex Robert Ross on Twitter.