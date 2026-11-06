Nile Rodgers Fires Back at Fans Over AI-Generated Music Video: ‘You’re Being Hypocritical’

So many artists have gone out of their way to support the use of AI in music. From legends like Timbaland and Dr. Dre to modern acts like Tyga or Fenix Flexin have all been on board with using it. Admittedly, it might be easier to sort out those who want to use it as a tool versus those who oppose it completely. Now, we can add Nile Rodgers to the list of artists who don’t understand all the slander against artificial intelligence.

On Instagram, the Chic musician shared a snippet of the music video for his version of “The Christmas Song”. He giddily revealed that he was using AI technology after seeing what The Eagles were pulling off in The Sphere in Las Vegas.

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“#working on a #great #art project that’s next #level. This is the start of the process,” Niles Rodgers wrote. “This AI capture was very thorough and I’m so excited about the finished project. When I saw the Eagles at The Sphere in Vegas I envisioned stories with incredible environments & music.”

Of course, fans of Rodgers were upset with his willingness to indulge in AI. At first, he was urging them to wait and see the final results. However, after another post sharing more previews, his supporters insisted they weren’t on board. Now, he’s defending the use further and emphasizing his role in the project.

Niles Rodgers Calls Everyone Hypocrites for Trashing The Use of Ai

In one comment, he told a fan that this was merely a means to cut costs. All parties involved did all the creative drafting. All the AI technology did was produce their ideas. “We created everything. Mood boards, story boards and did it the same way we’d do a film. The AI did what we told it to do and we painstakingly created every second you’ll see on the screen… If this were a traditional film it would’ve cost about $100,000,” Niles Rodgers said.

Then, he questioned how anyone could call him out for the use of AI when it’s implemented in our everyday lives. Still, Rodgers made it a point not to be too thorny and expressed that he was happy to take in all differing opinions.

“It’s somewhat hypocritical to say you’re anti AI and you’re using it all the time because it makes your life convenient,” Niles Rodgers argued to another commenter. “I used to work with Microsoft and Apple. I’m very aware of the things they do when they have new tech that consumers like yourself adopt its usage. Love to you. I respect all opinions.”

Photo by Jo Hale/Redferns