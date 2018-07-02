Nile Rodgers Is Now the Chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame

Nile Rodgers is bringing disco back. Again. It’s About Time, his first new album with Chic in 26 years, is out on September 14, and he’s got an unlikely group of young musicians—everyone from Vic Mensa to Danny L Harle—alongside him this time. They’ve gravitated towards Rodgers because he’s made an indelible, neon-pink mark on modern pop music (something you can dive into right here). He’s a Dance Music Hall of Fame Inductee, a Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, and a Grammy winner. And now he’s got another honor to add to his list—he’s been appointed Chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

“I am truly honored and beyond humbled to be elected by such an esteemed group as this illustrious board,” Rodgers said in a statement to Billboard. “I will try and serve with all my heart. I hope I can make you half as proud of me as I am to even sit in the room with you who’ve done so much for the furtherance of composition. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve the songwriting community.”

Videos by VICE

Rodgers, who was inducted into the SHOF in 2016, succeeds Philadelphia soul legends Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff. His term will run for three years.

Follow Alex Robert Ross on Twitter.

