Nils Frahm Has Given Booka Shade an Emotional Rework and You Can Hear it Right Here

When someone finally sits down and writes the definitive account of house and techno of the early 21st century, you can bet your bottom Euro that German stalwarts Booka Shade will get a fair few mentions. Having released era-defining classics like “In White Rooms,” “Mandarine Girl,” and “Body Language,” Walter Merziger and Arno Kammermeier will forever be enshrined in the annals of history.

Never a pair to rest on their laurels, they’ve been releasing single after single and smashing the European circuit, and now they’re back with a brand new album. To celebrate a decade since the release of Movements, they’ve decided to get a load of their favorite artists to remix a track from that record. They’ve even put this moody trailer together for it.

Videos by VICE

As soon as we found out the good news, we asked Booka Shade if we could have an exclusive listen to one of the tracks from the record. “Yes,” they said in union. “Would you like to hear the Nils Frahm remix of “Night Falls”? It’s really good.” We took them at their word and weren’t let down.

Given the emotional intensity of his own output, it’s not surprising that Frahm’s turned in a typically devastating remix. If lovelorn, late night techno for the sadlads out there is your bag then tuck in below. Just make sure you’ve got a tissue or two handy because this one’s a woozy and weepy affair.

Booka Shade will debut an all new ‘Movements 10’ live production at Sonar on June 18th, followed by festival shows throughout the summer including SW4 in London on August 28th. Movements 10 arrives on CD, LP and as a deluxe boxset on October 14th and you can pre-order it here.

Booka Shade are on Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter