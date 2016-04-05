Nina Kraviz’s Upcoming Album ‘When I Was 14’ Will Include a Rare Aphex Twin Track

Russian DJ and producer Nina Kraviz has revealed more information about the forthcoming album on her label трип (Trip), due out in May.

Titled When I Was 14, the record contains seven tracks from Kraviz and labelmates including Bjarki, Barcode Population, Biogen, and PTU. The big surprise though is that Aphex Twin, Richard D. James, will also be appearing on the album under his AFX moniker. His track “p-string” was allegedly recorded in the early 90s, and was one of the many tunes that appeared online last year after James dumped them on SoundCloud (which were later removed).

Videos by VICE

When I Was 14 will be out on May 20, ahead of Detroit’s Movement festival, where Kraviz will be performing. Check out the tracklist and album artwork below.

When I Was 14 tracklist:

A1. Bjarki – “Baepolar”

A2. Nina Kraviz – “Don’t Mind Wrong Keys”

B1. AFX – “p-string”

C1. Bjarki – “Naked Naked”

C2. Barcode Population – “Temple Ball”

D1. Biogen – “Untitled”

D2. PTU – “Taorak”