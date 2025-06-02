Nine Inch Nails 2025 Concert Tour: 5 Songs We Hope They Play

Earlier this year, Nine Inch Nails announced a big run of 2025 concerts, dubbed the Peel It Back Tour, and it kicks off this month.

Fans are understandably desperate to know what’s gonna be on the setlist (it’s me, I’m “fans”) because it’s been three years since the Trent Reznor-fronted legendary industrial band hasn’t toured in three years. There are some obvious ones we can probably count on — like “Closer,” “The Hand That Feeds,” and “Head Like A Hole,” — but what about the more rare or obscure tracks that we REALLY want to hear?

Scroll down to see a short list of some NIN songs that are not as common in the sets, but we hope the band plays anyway on the Peel It Back Tour, starting with…

“We’re In This Together”

The second single from 1999’s The Fragile, Nine Inch Nails’ fourth album, “We’re In This Together” is a quinessential NIN track that leans more rock than industrial, making it feel kind of like a spiritual companion to “The Hand That Feeds,” though it’s seemingly not nearly as well-known.

Still, I’d bet real money that 90 percent of the crowd at a NIN show would go crazy to hear this one live again.

“Big Man With A Gun”

Clocking in at just over a minute and a half, “Big Man With a Gun” is a fan-favorite track from NIN’s breakout 1994 album The Downward Spiral. It’s short and viscous, making it a great song for sneaking in somewhere near the middle of the set.

“1,000,000”

I love “1,000,000” for kind of a specific reason. First of all, it’s a fantastic song, but I think what really stands out about it is that it sounds like it could have been on The Downward Spiral but was actually released with The Slip album in 2008.

For Reznor and the gang to be able to pull that off so deep into the band’s career, with such a hardcore punk-infused sound, and at a time when their peers had either given up or started making much less interesting music… It’s just so impressive.

“Dead Souls”

I’m not crazy. I know that of all the songs on the list, this one from The Crow soundtrack is the least likely to be in Nine Inch Nails’ 2025 setlist, but I’ll be damned if not still gonna hold out hope for it away.

“Starfuckers, Inc.”

While it’s such a notorious song in their repetior, believe it or not, NIN doesn’t play “Starfuckers, Inc.” live all that often. The track — later stylized as “Starsuckers, Inc.” — is said to be at least in part about Marilyn Manson, and with the shock-rock singer touring again himself, following such a high-profile fall from grace due to multiple sexual and physical assault allegations, it might be kinda of a brilliant trolling opportunity for Reznor to pull this one out of the bag.

Honorble Mention: “I’m Afraid of Americans” (David Bowie cover)

Ok look, it’s kind of cheating, I get that, but… Trent Reznor did an incredible remix of this song, and NIN has covered it in the past, AND… honestly, I’m personally just desperate to hear them play it live.

Click here to find all the dates and ticket links for Nine Inch Nails’ Peel It Back Tour.