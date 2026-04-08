Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize Just Announced an Album as Nine Inch Noize

Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize have announced an album of original music as Nine Inch Noize, to coincide with their upcoming collaboration at Coachella under the same moniker.

The announcement came via Instagram, with a crosspost from the two artists reading “NINE INCH NOIZE • HALO 38 • APRIL 17TH • PRE-SAVE NOW.”

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There also reports of a billboard on the highway to Indio reading “NINE INCH NOIZE ALBUM OUT 4.17.26,” if you weren’t convinced by the Instagram post. (First there was a weird fake-looking post in circulation—then a realer-looking one.)

Not much more information is available, save for what we already know: Boys Noize joined Nine Inch Nails for a B-stage set as a part of their show the Peel It Back Tour, which saw the artists perform a collaborative DJ set consisting in part of Boys Noize remixes of Nine Inch Nails songs. The section was a hit with fans, and it would follow that the album would consist of this material. We’ll find out April 17!

Nine Inch Nails (Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross) and Boys Noize (Alexander Ridha) first collaborated in 2024 on the score for the film Challengers, the start of a fruitful collaboration that has included more film score work on Tron: Ares and the subsequent creation of Nine Inch Noize.

DOn’t Miss: Nine Inch Noize at Coachella

We’ll likely get a better idea of what to expect on the album when Nine Inch Noize takes the stage at Coachella this weekend. The supergroup will be performing on the Sahara stage on Saturday, April 11th and Saturday, April 18th.

Get your last-minute Coachella tickets below to see Nine Inch Noize debut their full set.