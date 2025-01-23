Nine Inch Nails Announce ‘Peel It Back’ Tour for North America and Europe

It’s been three years since Nine Inch Nails toured North America, but the legendary industrial band is set for another trek.

On Wednesday, NIN announced they’ll head out on the Peel It Back Tour later this year. The run will kick off in Europe on June 15, and then head stateside in August. Along the way, they’ll make stops in a number of major US cities, including Portland, Chicago, Boston, Nashville, Phoenix, and LA.

The announcement comes after tour dates began leaking earlier this month, prompting the band to explain that they were planning a tour but wanted to wait on the reveal due to the wildfires raging in Los Angeles.

Tickets for the Peel It Back Tour go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 29. Check out the full list of concert dates below: