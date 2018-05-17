Aw Yeah, Nine Inch Nails Are Back with New Track, “God Break Down the Door”

On June 22, Nine Inch Nails will release their ninth studio album Bad Witch. Objectively, this is a big fucking deal, because Nine Inch Nails absolutely rule. To get the Bad Witch ball rolling, today NIN frontman Trent Reznor appeared on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show, where the band’s new track “God Break Down the Door” got its first ever play.

Reznor sat down with Lowe for an interview, where he discussed the band’s upcoming tour, and their new material. Asked by Lowe about the relatively new vocal space he’s occupying on the “God Break Down the Door,” Reznor said, “When it came time to sing I was really just trying things out, just to see. I never had the courage to sing like that, I didn’t know I could sing.”

Elsewhere, he also addressed the band’s pretty popular choice of tour support, The Jesus and Mary Chain (idk, maybe you’ve heard of them?) The bands go way back, and Reznor recalled a fun anecdote about one of his earliest experience of them:

We were thinking about bands to tour with and I’ve always loved The Jesus and Mary Chain. I’ve got some history with them. The first real tour we ever played as Nine Inch Nails we opened for them. The good place in my heart of the good old days when life was simpler. They were cool. I love The Jesus and Mary Chain, always had. The years before that, when ‘Psychocandy’ was out, they played the Fantasy Theater in Cleveland. We were rehearsing in the Fantasy, the upstairs is a nightclub. My manager at the time, his girlfriend ran the club and that’s where we would rehearse and we would hang out. The night of the Jesus & Mary Chain show—this is where they were only guaranteed to play eight minutes, you remember way back—they were frantic, they were about to go on we were upstairs just finishing rehearsal in a closed nightclub. And Michelle the owner, says “Quick quick quick emergency, you guys have a drumstick? They only brought two and they’ve lost one and they’re not going on if they can’t find one.” We did have a drumstick. So we saved the show.



It’s a great interview (listen back here,) and, to be honest, an even better song. Hear “God Break Down the Door” below:

