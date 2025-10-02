Nine Inch Nails ‘Peel It Back’ Tour: New 2026 Dates Announced

Nine Inch Nails just finished clawing a path through North America, but they are not done by any means. The legendary industrial band has just announced a new leg of their Peel It Back tour, which will once again trek through North America in 2026.

The new tour leg will kick off in New Orleans on Feb. 05 and run through the U.S. and Canada for a little over a month, stopping in cities like Boston, Montreal, Austin, and Anaheim, before ending in Sacramento on March 16. They’ll be bringing Boys Noize along for the entire run. Check out all the dates below.

Nine Inch Nails, Peel It Back 2026 Tour

Feb 05 — New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center

Feb 07 — Jacksonville, FL — VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Feb 10 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Feb 11 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

Feb 13 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Feb 14 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

Feb 16 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Feb 18 — Hamilton, ON — TD Coliseum

Feb 20 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center

Feb 22 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena

Feb 23 — Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum

Feb 25 — St. Louis, MO — Enterprise Center

Feb 27 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center

Mar 01 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Mar 03 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

Mar 06 — Glendale, AZ — Desert Diamond Arena

Mar 07 — Las Vegas, NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena

Mar 09 — San Diego, CA — Pechanga Arena

Mar 10 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center

Mar 13 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center

Mar 15 — San Francisco, CA — Chase Center

Mar 16 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

In addition to the new tour dates, Nine Inch Nails has also been busy in the studio, recently dropping their soundtrack for Disney’s new Tron: Ares film.

Frontman/founder Trent Reznor and his longtime NIN bandmate Atticus Ross have been doing film soundtracks for some time (they did both The Gorge and After the Hunt just this year), but this is the first time that they have done one as Nine Inch Nails (not counting the 1996 soundtrack for the video game Quake).

Notably, as part of their marketing and promotion for Tron: Aries, Disney is giving their Tron Lightcycle Run roller coaster — located in the Tomorrowland area of Disney World’s Magic Kingdom — a bit of a makeover to make it feel more like the new movie. This includes adding music from the soundtrack.

The new Tron: Ares version of the ride is now running, but it’s unclear how long it will run, so if you have plans to visit Disney in the next month or two, you might want to get tickets for the ride soon.