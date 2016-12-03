Update: 30 Now Reported Dead, Several More Still Missing After Fire at Underground Party in Oakland

30 people have died and several more remain missing after a fire at an underground party in Oakland, California. The East Bay Times reports that the fire broke out at 11:30 PM on Friday during a party for LA label 100% Silk’s west coast tour, which featured performances from Golden Donna, Cherushii and Nackt.

Oakland police have advised those concerned about missing guests at the venue to contact the Alameda County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Bureau at (510) 382-3000.

Videos by VICE

For updates on this developing story, follow THUMP’s ongoing coverage.

Follow Noisey on Twitter.

