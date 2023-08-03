This Very Good Ninja Air Fryer Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

Are you a high schooler who likes a good afternoon snack (aka: taquitos and Bagel Bites)? A cook who can’t bear to spend more than five minutes in the kitchen at home? A mommy or daddy who needs to be able to quickly whip up some french fries, chicken nuggets, and fish sticks on the reg? First of all, if you see some version of yourself here in any way, I salute you—heating up food quickly and without much real work is truly part of the American Dream™, and you’re living it, baby! But when we talk about cooking hot food fast, we’re not talking about your regular degular microwave—we’re talking about air fryers.

What’s the difference between chicken wings made in the microwave or oven and ones made in an air fryer? A fucking lot, and we all know it. That’s why it’s time to join the rest of us in 2023 and get an air fryer. First, you might be asking yourself, Why do I need an air fryer? What’s so good about them? Well, if you haven’t eaten food at someone else’s house in the last decade, VICE writer Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp already went extremely long answering those questions (while also deep frying some mayonnaise and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos), and you can read it here. I’ll wait. [Jeopardy song plays.] OK, now that you’re up to date, you know in your heart that you need an air fryer. You’re right, Adam. But I bet they’re expensive. Maybe I’ll wait for Black Friday. No, you should literally do the opposite of that and pick up the Ninja AF080 mini air fryer right now, because it’s 50% off on Amazon.

That’s right: The only thing standing between you and eating amazing french fries whenever you goddamn please is $40. Don’t just take it from me, though: This bad boy has over 17,000 reviews on Amazon for a 4.7 rating; it would have more, but people are simply too busy preparing and eating kickass chicken wings to peck out reviews with the two fingers that don’t have hella Buffalo sauce on them. One reviewer (who was probably not eating chicken wings at the time, or else has a disgusting laptop now) wrote, “In the toaster oven, my French bread pizza comes out hard and crunchy, but with this [I] get the experience of freshly baked bread which I think is what French bread pizza is supposed to be.” If great pizza wasn’t enough, they continued. “In the toaster oven, my apple turnovers come out unevenly baked depending on how close the turnover is to the heating coil. With this, I get a consistent golden brown color and the appearance of a bakery type of turnover.”

Basically, this reviewer is saying that there are two kinds of people in this world: people who want pizzeria-quality ‘za and bakery-level apple turnovers at home, and people who are content eating absolute garbage and living a bad life. You get to decide which one you will be.

Buy the Ninja AF080 for 50% off here.

