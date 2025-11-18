Ninja Calls Out Arc Raiders Exploit That “Ruins the Game” for Casual Players

Twitch streamer Ninja has called out a popular Arc Raiders exploit using the game’s Expedition feature. According to the YouTube content creator, the cheat will ruin the extraction shooter for casuals.

Ninja Says Arc Raiders Exploit Is “Bad for Casuals”

Screenshot: Embark Studios

During a recent stream, Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins got into an interesting debate with fellow content creator CouRageJD about a new exploit taking Arc Raiders by storm. Essentially, players are using Expeditions to farm blueprints and then drop them in raids for their friends. However, according to Ninja, this is actually a cheat that could have negative consequences for the online multiplayer.

“Imagine going into a Tarkov wipe, right? And boom, you’re running into people with the best guns and best armor every single time. Because that’s what this Arc Raiders exploit is. It’s a wipe. Choosing to go out on Expeditions. And I feel like the majority of players are going to do it. And imagine your very first game you run into somebody with a pink shield because he’s able to craft it immediately. And you get blasted your first run.”

Screenshot: YouTube Ninja

Ninja then went on further to explain how this exploit would “ruin” Arc Raiders for casual players who don’t have time to grind the game out as much as others. “Now imagine you are a casual gamer. Imagine your dad. You just got home and went out on an expedition. You are so pumped you were even able to put enough time in to go out on that expedition. You come back, you play your first game. You just put the kids to bed. You just got home from work, dude, and you run into players with the best gear all night. You’d be so pissed.”

Arc Raiders Community Reacts to Ninja’s Take

Play video

This isn’t the first time Ninja has shared his opinion on Arc Raiders. Earlier in the month, he took issue with certain streamers calling extraction shooter “boring”. Ninja argued that the average player only has a few hours to jump into the game each day. Blevins pointed out that streamers in comparison get paid to play the game all day, so their experience isn’t the same as most users.

It seems that many players agree with the former Fortnite pro. On social media, many Arc Raiders players reacted to Ninja’s take positively. “Ninja is being real here. Sweats ruin games.” Another user commented, “He’s right. Arc Raiders is slowly becoming more and more for players who do nothing but only play games. It was fun the first week, but now it’s all sweats everywhere.”

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Of course, not everyone was on board with the Twitch streamer’s take. Some argued that since Expeditions are optional, players have a choice to engage with it. Others also claimed that they should be able to play the shooter however they choose to. Only time will tell how much of an exploit this actually is, and whether it starts ruining the game for casuals like Ninja predicts. Still, many casual players thanked the streamer for looking out for the average gamer.