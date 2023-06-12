The TikTok-Famous Ninja CREAMI Breeze Is the Ultimate Ice Cream Machine

Nothing screams summertime nostalgia more than one of those SpongeBob ice cream pops straight out of the back of the local Mister Softee truck. I remember thinking as a kid that those were the best thing since sliced bread, which, given my ongoing need for frosty treats every summer, makes a lot of sense (and is a tad concerning). I’m always on the lookout for the best ice cream in New York City. Although chasing ice cream trucks and trying new scoop shops is a mad fun hobby, I’m all about finding innovative ways to fulfill my needs while saving a hearty a chunk of change, and I’ve concluded that I should make my own creations with the help of a TikTok-viral appliance: the Ninja CREAMi Breeze 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker.

What is the Ninja CREAMi Breeze 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker?

An innovation on the popular Ninja CREAMi home ice cream machine, the Breeze is designed to save you precious counter space (thank god!). It has all the same lovely tech features as the prior model including the ability to transform your frozen bases (from-scratch mixes, fruit, or even protein shakes) into ice cream, sorbets, milkshakes, gelato, light ice cream, and smoothies, along with the ability to mix-in toppings with the press of a button. The best part is there’s nothing to put together—you just plug it in and it’s ready to be your own personal ice cream factory.

How does the Ninja CREAMi Breeze 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker work?

Once you freeze your chosen base overnight in one of the provided 16-ounce pint containers, you click it right into the machine. From there, it literally gives your base a whirl with one of the preprogrammed settings. It uses its trademark “Creamify Technology,” which allows the machine to break down the frozen base into a smooth (and, frankly, sexy) concoction.

First impressions

I knew right off the bat this thing would slap. Why? It’s a TikTok sensation! (It’s so popular in fact, that the CREAMi Breeze is currently out of stock, but the OG model is just as fabulous!) There’s a truckload of viral videos showing off its gold medal-status skills, including the ability to creamify a protein shake—perfect for making gains and enjoying dessert as two birds, one stone. If it could remix (literally) a run-of-the-mill protein shake, I can only imagine what else it could do. I was excited to put it to the test.

@ninjakitchen See the new Ninja® CREAMi Breeze™ in action with this peanut butter cup protein ice cream. 🤩 It transforms frozen solid bases into ice cream, sorbets, milkshakes, and more at the touch of a button. #NinjaKitchen #NinjaCREAMiBreeze #homemadeicecream ♬ Love – ZydSounds

Why it is a god-tier appliance

First things first, I had to try out the viral protein shake recipe. I dumped one into the base container, froze it overnight, then spun it to perfection the next day. The videos did not lie! After re-spinning twice with a splash of almond milk, the final product was the consistency of a Wendy’s Frosty.

My second experience with the CREAMi was dedicated to making frozen yogurt. I had a dinner party coming up and the pressure was on to impress my guests. (As much as I love showing off my impeccable pizza-making skills with the Breville Pizzaiolo, I wanted to make sure that I could make dinner and dessert). I churned out a mocha-flavored fro-yo along with a banana-flavored pint with cinnamon, granola, and walnuts. The process was the same as the aforementioned protein shake “frosty”—I give the CREAMi an A+for consistency and trustworthiness. My guests were pleased and I didn’t even have to lie saying it was homemade. Woo! As far as I’m concerned, the only con for the CREAMi is it’s very loud, but given that it works its magic within three minutes, that’s not a major issue. Depending on the ingredients used to make your frosty treat, the first spin may come out powdery. If this is the case, add a splash of your chosen liquid and re-spin until the final product is creamy as hell.

My TL;DR: If you’re an ice cream addict like me, the Ninja CREAMi Breeze 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker is an essential part of your kitchen lineup. It’s quick, simple, social-media-famous, and its technology is supremely impressive. It’s time to get creamy. (Remember, the CREAMi Breeze is currently out of stock, but the OG model still deserves love—and we will update this piece when the Breeze is back in stock).

The Ninja CREAMi 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker is available on Amazon.

