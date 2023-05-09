The TikTok-Viral Ninja Creami Is On Sale for Over 20% Off

The Amish may slay at churning their own butter, and respect, but we’d rather spend our time churning up, say, protein ice cream recipes we saw on TikTok. Whether you’re making sorbet for the summer or recreating the iconic Dairy Queen Blizzard, the (ice cream) world is your oyster when you’ve got your hands on the TikTok-viral Ninja Creami. If you’ve been scrolling like crazy on homemade frozen dessert recipes, there’s no better time to become a proud Creami owner, since Amazon is currently spotlighting the Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker for 21% off.

For the uninitiated, the Ninja Creami is effectively part-blender, part-ice cream maker. Using “Creamify Technology,” the machine’s dual drive motors finely shave and churn ice particles more effectively than traditional ice cream makers. Simply freeze your ingredients—which could be anything from fruit juices to milks—24 hours ahead of time in one of the included pint containers, and the machine handles the rest via its “Creamerizer Paddle.” Frozen treats are quite literally a button-push away, with seven one-touch pre-programmed functions to make ice cream, gelato, sorbet, milkshakes, smoothie bowls, light ice cream, and even add in mix-ins.

This kitchen workhorse is the perfect gadget to cop just in time for summer jorts season. Nothing screams summer like basking in the hot sun on a lawn chair, crafting your seasonal beach body by digging into your Creami creations. We’re not even kidding, either—the Creami has gone viral on TikTok thanks to gym rats churning out homemade protein-packed pints using protein powders or a protein shake to help them get into shape or even reach beefcake status.

We know you’ll want to spend more time outside (and less time trapped indoors doing the dishes), so the Creami’s multiple dishwasher safe-components make cleanup super easy. The package also includes two 16-ounce pints and a recipe book so you can get the most out of your new machine. If all those TikTok testimonials aren’t enough, it also has an impressive 4.5-star average and over 3,200 reviews on Amazon. We know that picking up a cone from Mr. Softee will never get old, but it’s wise to snatch this ice cream maker for 21% off and start whipping up deliciousness you don’t have to wait on the curb for.

The Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker is available on Amazon.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.