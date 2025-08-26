Ninja Gaiden 4 Adds Major Feature Players Have Desperately Wanted for Years

PlatinumGames has revealed that Ninja Gaiden 4 is bringing back one of the series’ most popular features. Many players have desperately wanted the battle mechanic to return for years now.

Ninja Gaiden 4 Ultimate Guidance Feature Returns

Screenshot: PlatinumGames, Team Ninja

Players were surprised by PlatinumGames when they announced that Ninja Gaiden 4 would be bringing back the series’ Ultimate Guidance ability. The feature was first made popular in 2008’s Ninja Gaiden II for Xbox 360.

The scroll allows your character to either absorb essence to heal or power up your ultimate. PlatinumGames made the announcement in an August 25 post on X and outlined why they were excited for the feature to return.

“When you think of NINJA GAIDEN, the first thing that comes to mind is the Ultimate Guidance ability… right?? I’m happy to share with you all that in the latest installment, NINJA GAIDEN 4, Ultimate Guidance finally makes its return!

When I first played the series, I was fascinated by how elegantly this simple risk vs. reward mechanic allows for so many split-second decisions. Do you pick up essence for healing? Or use Ultimate Guidance to consume the essence and charge your Ultimate Attack?”\

Ninja Gaiden 4 director Yuji Nakao also explained that the battle mechanic has actually been an influence on other games he’s made in the past.

“This game system really stuck with me over the years, and I see it as an inspiration in my own game design, so I’ve made sure to preserve its strengths in this title as well. We hope both series fans and newcomers alike will give it a try!”

NG4 Will Also Bring Back Other Classic Features

The announcement of Ninja Gaiden 4’s Ultimate Guidance ability also included new gameplay footage showing off the mechanic. In the clip, we can see the new protagonist, Yakumo, quickly absorbing essence and powering up his double swords.

However, players can also choose to use the enemy-dropped energy to heal. It’s a pretty cool mechanic that reminds me of Bloodborne’s risk-and-reward system of getting health back with attacks.

So it appears that Yakumo will also be able to use other popular abilities from the franchise, but with a new spin on them. Ninja Gaiden 4 will be launching on October 21, 2025. The new sequel is being co-developed by PlatinumGames and Team Ninja.

Based on this latest update, the project will take the series’ classic formula while giving it a modern twist.

Interestingly, PlatinumGames has also confirmed that more classic Ninja Gaiden abilities will be making their return in the 2025 game. “In NINJA GAIDEN 4, we’ve taken numerous other techniques from the previous titles. We’ve made them easier to use while building upon them further through the ‘Bloodraven Form’ mechanic.”