Ninja Gaiden 4 Story Trailer Accidentally Leaked Ahead of Gamescom

Team Ninja accidentally uploaded the new Ninja Gaiden 4 Story trailer early. The studio mistakenly posted the new trailer on social media days before it was meant to be revealed by PlatinumGames at this year’s Gamescom 2025 livestream.

Ninja Gaiden 4 Gamescom Trailer Leaked On YouTube

Players were taken by surprise when a new Ninja Gaiden 4 story trailer was published on Team Ninja’s YouTube channel on August 19. The only thing is, the new video wasn’t supposed to be posted online.

According to sources, the nearly two-minute clip was meant to be shown off at the Xbox Gamescom livestream on August 21 at 6 AM PT.

Team Ninja seemingly confirmed the accidental leak by quickly making the YouTube video private. At the time of writing, you can no longer view the Gamescom Ninja Gaiden 4 trailer. However, this didn’t stop many fans from downloading the video and re-uploading it on social media. Seriously, if you just do a quick search on Reddit or X, you can still find the trailer within seconds.

The new trailer reaffirmed that the Ninja Gaiden 4 release date is still set for Tuesday, October 21, 2025. The video also revealed that Xbox players will be able to get it on Day 1 for free if they have an active Game Pass subscription.

It’s unclear whether Team Ninja will just republish the video since it’s been leaked. They could just wait until the Gamescom stream to re-debut it again. Regardless, it’s out there.

NG4 Story Was Leaked As Well

Technically speaking, some interesting aspects of the Ninja Gaiden 4 story also leaked early due to the trailer’s accidental upload. The new game will take place during a time when the Hayabusa and Raven Clan are still feuding with each other. However, both groups have to put their differences aside as they must work together to take down a new threat.

The Gamescom Ninja Gaiden 4 trailer introduces a handful of new characters in the PlatinumGames title. More importantly, it reveals the game’s latest villain. Not much is known about the character yet, except that he is the fiend responsible for reviving the Dark Dragon in the past. The demon-looking antagonist looks pretty menacing!

Of course, the star of the show is the new gameplay footage. PlatinumGames continues to impress with its flashy action combat. The new clip also shows off a variety of epic boss battles. It looks like we will be taking on quite a few giant mech and creature enemies.

Honestly, the new Ninja Gaiden 4 trailer was kind of giving off Hideo Kojima Metal Gear vibes, and I’m not complaining about it!