Nobody Knows Who’s Responsible for Ninja Tune’s Latest Release, “UBER SPLIFF TO GATWICK”

Right, let me get this off my chest, once and for all: Gatwick is a crap airport. I mean, OK, all airports are crap, and no, I don’t want to read you boyfriend’s 2:2 worthy dissertation on the liminality of airports, but Gatwick is especially crap. Dingy, gloomy, unseemly, it sucks the fun out of any holiday. There you are, ready to board a Dreamliner to Disney World, eating ham, egg, and chips from Garfunkels, wishing you were anywhere else on earth. Anywhere. Fuck Gatwick.

Why, you might be asking, is this man talking about Gatwick like a lonely drunk at closing time? Well, the answer’s simple. Sort of. Tomorrow sees the release of a very limited number of cassettes that are being beamed into the world by everyone’s favourite UK label Ninja Tune. We don’t know who’s actually made the music you’ll find on them because NT are keeping it a big secret, but we do know that the music in question is called “UBER SPLIFF TO GATWICK” and it sounds a bit like Legowelt making tunes with an old Nokia phone, which is obviously really great.

Videos by VICE

Why not listen to the track right now, and then wait until midnight when you can buy one of the physical editions for yourself and display it with pride. Invite friends, family, neighbours, and strangers round. Let them admire it as much as you do.

This mysterious release arrives on Boomkat tomorrow. Head here for more information.