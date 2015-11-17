Ninja Tune’s Latest Stars, Max Graef & Glenn Astro, Celebrate the Label’s 25th Year With a Funky Mix

Sustaining an electronic music label for 25 years is no small feat. London’s Ninja Tune have accomplished it, and they’re still going strong. Over the last two and a half decades, the label has gone from covering trip-hop, UK hip-hop, IDM and breaks with their earliest acts like The Food (AKA Coldcut, founders of the label), Roots Manuva, Luke Vibert, and The Cinematic Orchestra, to being right in tune with the present with acts like The Bug, Daedelus, FaltyDL, and Machinedrum.



One of the label’s most recent signings is the Berlin duo Max Graef & Glenn Astro. They run their own label, Money $ex Records, and their debut single on Ninja Tune, “Magic Johnson,” is due December 4. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of their new home, these guys came up with a lovely mix. Interrupting all the 4/4 rhythms that tend to dictate dance music, they switch things up a bit and add some breaks and funk for good measure, recalling Ninja Tune’s early history.

“We both were heavily influenced by Ninja Tune throughout our youth and our whole musical socialization in general,” the duo explained to THUMP via email. “There’s still stuff to discover on Ninja that is amazing and new for us, so it’s cool to see they are keeping it up for 25 years now! The idea behind the mix was to make it dancey and upbeat, but not just a straight house thing and I think it worked out quite well.” Stream it below, and check the tracklist after the jump.

1. James Pants – Outro (Stones Throw)

2. Rhythmus Günther – Booze Beauty (Rhythmus Günther)

3. ACR – Yeah Boy (DJ Die Remix) (Robs Records)

4. Duke Of Harringay – Sarcacid Part 1 (Warp)

5. Michael White – The X Factor (Elektra)

6. Hubert Daviz – O Alta Idee (TBRCK Remix) (Melting Point Music)

7. Money Mark – Sometimes You Got To Make It Alone (Mo Wax)

8. Charles Lloyd – Harvest (A&M)

9. Max Graef & Glenn Astro – The Yard Work Simulator (Unreleased)

10. Katamaran – Café Florian (pläne)

11. Freeez – Flying High (Beggars Bunquet)

12. Maranatha – Draußen vor deiner Tür (MFB)

13. Glenn Astro – One for Viktor (Tartelet)

14. Alex Seidel – ? (Upcoming on Tartelet)

15. Kickflip Mike feat. Luds & DJ Mettigel – Wizard Island (Upcoming on Money $ex Records)

16. Erick Cosaque – Kominiké (Edit) (Unreleased)

