Nintendo Accidentally Leaks New Pokémon Legends Z-A Online Mode

A new online mode for Pokémon Legends Z-A may have accidentally been leaked by Nintendo. In PLZA’s official game listing, a feature description reveals that the upcoming Pokémon game may have better online features than Legends Arceus.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Online Mode Revealed By Nintendo

Screenshot: The Pokemon Company

Eagle-eyed fans hungry for Pokémon Legends Z-A have seemingly confirmed a new online mode after spotting it on Nintendo’s site. At the bottom of PLZA’s pre-order page is a description for how players can claim rewards via the game’s Mystery Gift feature. While this may seem like standard information on the surface, the summary also states, “The Mystery Gift function can be found within the Link Play menu.”

This is interesting because the previous Pokémon Legends Arceus did not have a “Link Play” function. The mainline Pokémon game was also missing any sort of online multiplayer mode altogether (hey, trading doesn’t count). Assuming that we can take the mode’s name literally, Pokémon Legends Z-A might have some form of online play that allows players to link up. Perhaps we can get help taking on the game’s returning Alpha Pokémon?

Screenshot: The Pokemon Company, Nintendo

The Nintendo listing goes even further, stating, “Additional games and systems required for multiplayer mode.” Which, at least on the surface, again sounds a lot like online multiplayer. According to the game’s pre-order page, you will need to play at least 1.5 hours of the Pokémon Legends Z-A story before you can access the new Link Play menu option, which is how most Pokémon games handle online functionality.

What Could PLZA Link Play Mode Be?

Screenshot: The Pokemon Company

Before we get too excited, Link Play may be just a generic title for Pokémon trading. I wouldn’t consider trading “multiplayer,” but you never know how the game classifies it. But assuming this is a new online play mode, I think Legends Z-A’s new Rogue Mega Pokémon boss battles would be perfect for it.

During the July Pokémon Presents, Game Freak showed off the new Rogue Mega’s. And they pretty much look like Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Raids. Intriguingly, the latest gameplay trailer revealed that you can bring NPCs into battle with you. Specifically, members of Team MZ can help you take down the Rogue Mega Pokémon.

Maybe PLZA’s Link Play will allow us to matchmake with a friend to take these giant Pokémon down? I mean, the feature is already designed for two Poké Trainers. So why not? Of course, this is all speculation. Still, Nintendo’s post specifically refers to it as “multiplayer mode.” So there’s hope! Given that Pokémon Legends Arceus didn’t feature many online features at all, I would take anything in Pokémon Legends Z-A.