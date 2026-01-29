Nintendo Adds First Non-Binary Mii Option in Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream

Nintendo has just announced that Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream will feature the first non-binary Mii option. In the January Nintendo Direct, the new feature was revealed during the game’s character creation demo. Tomodachi Life same-sex romance options were also confirmed.

Mii Gender Options Expanded for the First Time

Screenshot: Nintendo

When Mii’s were first introduced on the Nintendo Wii in 2006, the avatar system only had two gender options. However, all of that is about to change with the upcoming release of Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream on the Switch 2. During the Tomodachi Life Direct on January 29, 2026, Nintendo revealed that Mii’s are now getting expanded in a big way.

According to Nintendo, Mii’s will now have a non-binary gender option in Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream. The feature was touted during the Nintendo Direct showcase of the game. In the character creation segment, Nintendo creates a college student called “Angie.” However, the gameplay demo then revealed that you can now choose three gender options.

Screenshot: Nintendo

The Nintendo Direct also confirmed that players will be able to change a Mii’s voice pitch. This isn’t a new feature, to be clear. However, during the showcase, Nintendo showed that players will have the ability to choose between three gender options, as well as control how they want the character’s voice to sound.

Nintendo Confirms Same-Sex Romance Options in Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream

Screenshot: Nintendo

The other major feature Nintendo revealed in Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is same-sex romances. In a later section in the Tomodachi Life Direct, the demo shows that you can specifically select your Mii’s “dating preferences.” In this menu screen, we now have the same “Male,” “Female,” and “Non-Binary” option that was available during character creation.

The new features could be the result of backlash that Nintendo received from some players in the past. Back in 2014, fans created a campaign to get same-sex romance in Tomodachi Life on the 3DS. This resulted in Nintendo of America actually apologizing after stating that they couldn’t patch the dating preference into the game.

Screenshot: Nintendo

However, the Japanese games publisher also promised to include the romance option in future titles in the life-sim franchise. Well, it appears that Nintendo hasn’t backed off from that promise, as it’s now a major feature in Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream.

Screenshot: Nintendo

The new life-sim title also finally got a release date. When it was revealed in 2025, it initially only had a Q2 2026 release date. Since then, there have been a lot of leaks and rumors about when it could possibly launch.

However, we no longer have to speculate, as we have a concrete date now. According to Nintendo, Tomodachi Life Living the Dream release date is Thursday, April 16, 2026. The game will launch on both the Nintendo Switch and the Switch 2.