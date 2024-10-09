Nintendo’s Alarmo Is… an Alarm Clock?



Never thought I’d hear “Nintendo” and “alarm clock” in the same sentence, but here we are.

Apparently, the video game company created a motion-controlled alarm clock called Alarmo, which plays scenes inspired by Nintendo titles like Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda. What’s more, the Nintend alarm clock responds to your movements—so when it see you move around and wake up, it plays sound effects, like Mario collecting a bunch of coins.

Nintendo’s alarm clock is a surprise

Just a month ago, Nintendo fans were going wild trying to discover a new mystery device that was filed to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). People knew from the filing that the gadget involved a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi radio and a 24GHz mmWave sensor. But an alarm clock wasn’t exactly a top contender.

The idea is an Interactive wake-up experience with Nintendo songs and sound effects. There are 35 sounds from Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 3, Pikmin 4, and Ring Fit Adventure.

The alarm clock responds to your movements, allowing you to snooze the alarm with motion alone and stop it by getting out of bed. If you want a gentle waking experience, you can select the Gentle Mode for a consistent alarm; or, if you’d like more intensity, you can activate the Steady Mode for a gradual build.

Additionally, the clock’s “Records” feature allows you to review your sleep movements, getting a better idea of the quality of your sleep.

Personally, I think I’d end up throwing this thing at the wall while half asleep. But if collecting coins upon rising will entice you to jump out of bed in the morning, Alarmo might be for you.

Nintendo is selling the Alarmo for $99.99. Right now, it’s only available for Nintendo Switch Online members. However, it’ll be released more widely in early 2025.