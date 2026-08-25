Nintendo Announces New Switch 2 Bundle Coming This Fall

Gamers who haven’t purchased a Nintendo Switch 2 console yet will soon have another option with a new bundle that includes an upcoming game and a few months of Nintendo Switch Online.

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort Console Bundle Arrives October 22

The Nintendo Switch 2 originally launches with a Mario Kart World bundle back in the summer of 2025, but that bundle hasn’t been readily available for quite a while. Luckily, the next few months will bring both the return of the Mario Kart World console bundle and a brand-new console bundle that puts Nintendo Switch Sports Resort in the spotlight.

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The Nintendo Switch 2 + Nintendo Switch Sports Resort Bundle – which includes a Nintendo Switch 2 system, a code for a digital version of the Nintendo Switch Sports Resort game and a 3-Month (90-Day) Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership – launches with a suggested retail price of $529.99, a savings of $27.98.

“In Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, you’ll visit Wuhu Island, a sporting retreat that is home to all sorts of activities. Customize your own Sportsmate or Mii character and enjoy 12 different sports utilizing intuitive motion controls. Breeze your way through leisure sports like Prop Plane and Power Cruising, or start up some friendly competition in everything from Boxing and Archery to Bowling and Thumb Wrestling.”

Although many nostalgic gamers certainly remember the mass popularity of Wii Sports back in the Nintendo Wii era, it has been a while since Nintendo had a huge hit with this type of game. It will be very interesting to see if Nintendo Switch Sports Resort ends up breaking containment and becoming a major hit and a console seller.

Additionally, shoppers will also be able to find the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle (which is back with a new price) starting in late September. This bundle includes a Nintendo Switch 2 system, a code for a digital version of the Mario Kart World game and a 3-Month (90-Day) Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership for $549.99 – a savings of $37.98 compared to the suggested retail price when purchasing each item individually.

Gamers who aren’t interested in a bundle will also be able to purchase the standard Nintendo Switch 2 system for its new price of $499.99 starting Sept. 1, 2026.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Nintendo Switch 2 news and updates.

The Nintendo Switch 2 + Nintendo Switch Sports Resort bundle releases on October 22, 2026.