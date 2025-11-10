Nintendo Black Friday 2025 Deals Announced: See All Switch Games Discounted

Nintendo has just announced its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals this year, and they include some of its biggest discounts to date. Here is every Nintendo Switch 2 game that is included in the November Holiday sale, and what their new prices are.

All Games Included in Nintendo’s Black Friday Sale

Screenshot: Nintendo

If you are from North America, Nintendo is hosting its annual Black Friday sales early this year on November 23, 2025. The holiday sale will also extend to users worldwide with Cyber Monday, which takes place online starting Mon, Dec 1, 2025. Compared to previous years, it seems that Nintendo is actually offering some of its lowest prices yet.

According to a blog post by Nintendo, this year’s Black Friday sales will include Switch 2 games as low as $29 at physical retailers. And if you know anything about Nintendo, they almost never offer discounts this low for their first-party titles. I mean, I swear, Mario Kart games almost never go lower than $50, even years after launch.

Screenshot: Nintendo

For your convenience, here is every game included in the Nintendo Black Friday sales and their discounted prices:

Princess Peach: Showtime! – $39

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – $39

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – $39

Luigi’s Mansion 3 – $39

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – $39

– $39 Super Mario Odyssey – $29

Nintendo Switch Sports – $29

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – $29

Splatoon 3 – $29

Screenshot: Nintendo

Of course, most Switch 2 owners are not going to want to travel to physical retailers. The Nintendo Black Friday eShop sale will begin digitally on Thursday, November 20, 2025. Unfortunately, Nintendo has not yet listed the discounted prices for their digital sale. However, we can assume that they will match the physical prices listed above.

It’s also not clear if Nintendo will offer discounts on the Switch 2 games that were listed on their blog. Nintendo will sometimes include major games in its holiday sales without discounting them to encourage people to buy them as gifts. That said, here is the full list of Switch 2 games listed in the Nintendo Black Friday eShop sale:

Donkey Kong Bananza

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Screenshot: Nintendo

Finally, it should be pointed out that while Nintendo’s Black Friday sales include games like The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, you may need to purchase a Switch 2 upgrade for some of them. Still, at $29, this is easily the cheapest you can get these. Plus, many of these titles automatically run better on the Switch 2 and don’t even need a patch.