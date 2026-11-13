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Nintendo Black Friday Games List Revealed – Which Switch 2 Titles Are on Sale?

The 2026 Nintendo Black Friday games list is here. See which Switch and Switch 2 games are $20 off and when the retail and eShop sales start.

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Nintendo has revealed its Black Friday games list for 2026, and some of the biggest Switch 2 exclusives are getting a discount. There are also a few deals worth checking out if you’re still playing on the original Switch. Here’s which games are on sale and when Nintendo’s Black Friday deals go live.

Nintendo Black Friday Games List 2026 – All Switch 2 and Switch Deals

Nintendo Black Friday Games List
Screenshot: Nintendo

Nintendo’s Black Friday deals for 2026 has been revealed, and over five Switch 2 games will be on sale for a limited time. So far, Nintendo has only announced the games list for physical titles at participating retailers.

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That said, Nintendo has confirmed that the Nintendo Black Friday digital sale will be returning on November 19. So players waiting for the digital games list, will have to hang on a little longer. Starting on November 22, participating retailers will sell the following Switch 2 games at heavy discount:

Nintendo Black Friday Game List

GamePhysical editions on sale
Donkey Kong BananzaNintendo Switch 2
Kirby Air RidersNintendo Switch 2
Metroid Prime 4: BeyondNintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2Nintendo Switch, with a free Switch 2 update
Super Mario Party JamboreeNintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV

If you’re picking up Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2, the Switch copy gets a free update that adds support for up to 4K on a compatible TV and Joy-Con 2 mouse controls for a second player. The original Super Mario Party Jamboree also plays on Switch 2.

If you want the extra modes and minigames from Jamboree TV, grab the Switch 2 Edition or get the $19.99 upgrade pack if you already own the base game.

When Does the Nintendo Black Friday Sale Start and End?

Nintendo Black Friday 2025 Deals Announced — All Switch Games Discounted
Screenshot: Nintendo

The Nintendo Black Friday sale on physical Switch and Switch 2 games starts Sunday, November 22, 2026, and runs through Sunday, November 29. Nintendo’s digital sale starts three days earlier on Thursday, November 19, and ends on Wednesday, December 2 at 11:59 PM PT. Nintendo hasn’t announced an exact start time for either sale.

U.S. saleStart dateEnd date
Nintendo eShop and Nintendo Store digital dealsThursday, November 19Wednesday, December 2 at 11:59 PM PT
Physical Switch and Switch 2 game dealsSunday, November 22Sunday, November 29, while supplies last

You’ll be able to find the physical deals at participating retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart, as well as Nintendo’s New York and San Francisco stores.

Nintendo Black Friday Deals 2026
Screenshot: Nintendo

If you’re still shopping for the handheld console itself, the Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle will also be on sale from November 22 through December 5 and includes three months of Nintendo Switch Online.

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