Nintendo Black Friday Games List Revealed – Which Switch 2 Titles Are on Sale?

Nintendo has revealed its Black Friday games list for 2026, and some of the biggest Switch 2 exclusives are getting a discount. There are also a few deals worth checking out if you’re still playing on the original Switch. Here’s which games are on sale and when Nintendo’s Black Friday deals go live.

Nintendo Black Friday Games List 2026 – All Switch 2 and Switch Deals

Screenshot: Nintendo

Nintendo’s Black Friday deals for 2026 has been revealed, and over five Switch 2 games will be on sale for a limited time. So far, Nintendo has only announced the games list for physical titles at participating retailers.

Videos by VICE

That said, Nintendo has confirmed that the Nintendo Black Friday digital sale will be returning on November 19. So players waiting for the digital games list, will have to hang on a little longer. Starting on November 22, participating retailers will sell the following Switch 2 games at heavy discount:

Nintendo Black Friday Game List

Game Physical editions on sale Donkey Kong Bananza Nintendo Switch 2 Kirby Air Riders Nintendo Switch 2 Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 Nintendo Switch, with a free Switch 2 update Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV

If you’re picking up Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2, the Switch copy gets a free update that adds support for up to 4K on a compatible TV and Joy-Con 2 mouse controls for a second player. The original Super Mario Party Jamboree also plays on Switch 2.

If you want the extra modes and minigames from Jamboree TV, grab the Switch 2 Edition or get the $19.99 upgrade pack if you already own the base game.

When Does the Nintendo Black Friday Sale Start and End?

Screenshot: Nintendo

The Nintendo Black Friday sale on physical Switch and Switch 2 games starts Sunday, November 22, 2026, and runs through Sunday, November 29. Nintendo’s digital sale starts three days earlier on Thursday, November 19, and ends on Wednesday, December 2 at 11:59 PM PT. Nintendo hasn’t announced an exact start time for either sale.

U.S. sale Start date End date Nintendo eShop and Nintendo Store digital deals Thursday, November 19 Wednesday, December 2 at 11:59 PM PT Physical Switch and Switch 2 game deals Sunday, November 22 Sunday, November 29, while supplies last

You’ll be able to find the physical deals at participating retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart, as well as Nintendo’s New York and San Francisco stores.

Screenshot: Nintendo

If you’re still shopping for the handheld console itself, the Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle will also be on sale from November 22 through December 5 and includes three months of Nintendo Switch Online.