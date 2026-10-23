Nintendo Confirms Three More 1990s Titles for Nintendo Classics Library

Retro gaming fans are in for an exciting treat this month. Nintendo just announced another batch of old school titles that will be joining the Nintendo Classics library.

Three Game Boy Games Coming to Nintendo Switch on October 27, 2026

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After adding a few Game Boy Advance titles earlier this month, Nintendo is back to expand the regular Game Boy library, as well.

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Avenging Spirit (1992), Mole Mania (1997), and Revenge of the ‘Gator (1990) are all arriving in the Nintendo Classics lineup on October 27, 2026. For those unfamiliar with these retro titles, here is the official description of each one:

Avenging Spirit

This classic action game features a unique gameplay system where you possess and control other characters!

While out on a walk with his girlfriend, the daughter of a prestigious scientist, our hero is gunned down by an evil syndicate. Their goal is to harness ghost energy, and they plan on ransoming the poor girl to force her father into helping them. But our hero’s adventure isn’t over. In fact, it’s just beginning! He’s come back as a ghost so that he can rescue his girlfriend from her kidnappers and finally rest in peace! Who ever said love was easy? Throughout six fun and exciting stages, help reunite the protagonist with his beloved. Watch the moving ending as this hero’s quest for revenge is finally put to rest!

Mole Mania

Join Muddy Mole in a race to defeat the evil farmer, Jinbe!

Work your way through each puzzle by pushing, pulling, or throwing black balls to defeat or trap enemies. Blast strategic exits and burrow into soft soil to tunnel your way through underground paths to the next action-packed level. Defeat the bosses and solve all of the puzzles in Jinbe Land to reunite Muddy Mole with his beloved wife and kids. In the two-player VS Mode, you’ll play two rounds, one attacking as Muddy and one defending as Jinbe, to compete based on the number of cabbages dropped. You’ll dig the fast pace and challenging fun of Mole Mania!

Revenge of the ‘Gator

Revenge of the ‘Gator is a game in which you hit a falling ball with flippers to score points by aiming at targets and shooting the ball through lanes. Play across four main and three bonus stages, where each stage will have its own unique objective to complete. Start with three balls, and work your way up. But if your ball falls all the way down to the Gator Stage, it’ll be the end of that turn. Lose all of the balls, and it’s game over! Play solo in Gator 1Player mode, and try for a spot in the top five highest scores! You can also play with a friend in Gator 2Players or Match Play mode!

Gamers who want to access these retro titles on their Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2 will need to have an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription. Unlike the Game Boy Advance library, these titles will not require the Expansion Pack upgrade.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro gaming and Nintendo Switch news and updates.

All three titles will be available in the Nintendo Classics library on October 27, 2026.