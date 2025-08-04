Nintendo Confuses Players Over Persona 3 Reload Switch 2 Performance

Switch 2 owners were excited after an official Nintendo page seemed to confirm Persona 3 Reload performance specs. However, players were then left confused after doubts started to arise over the site’s accuracy.

Is P3R really 60 FPS on Switch 2 or not?

Is Persona 3 Reload on Switch 2 60 FPS?

Confusion over Persona 3 Reload performance on Switch 2 first sparked online, after the official Nintendo China site posted details about the upcoming Atlus port.

According to the store page, P3R will run at 60 FPS on Switch 2. “The graphics are optimized for the latest gaming platforms with 4K and 60fps performance. This results in stunning visuals across all visual elements, including 2D character art, 3D models, background designs, and the UI.”

On the surface, this sounds like a solid confirmation, right? However, eagle-eyed fans soon realized that the summary seemed to be copied and pasted from the PS5 and Xbox editions. Interestingly, the US eShop page does not feature the same summary.

It seems that China’s Nintendo site may have copied the description from other platforms.

Because it’s technically an official Nintendo store, though, the Persona 3 Reload description left many players confused. Given that it’s an exact copy of the PSN page description, I’m going to say this is not confirmed.

The official P3R Switch 2 trailer also doesn’t mention anything about 60 FPS. If anything, this has me fearing a 30 FPS port. But I admit that it is pure speculation based on a hunch.

P3R Switch 2 Performance Confuses Players

Over on the r/Persona subreddit, the community was divided over the situation. Initially, fans were excited, thinking that Persona 3 Reload would be 60 FPS on Switch 2. However, users quickly became skeptical after it was discovered that the Nintendo page appeared to have taken its information from other versions.

One user reacted to the Nintendo store update: “No other storefront lists 4K60. This is a copy-paste from the other versions.” Another Redditor exclaimed, “The trailer didn’t show it. So I will believe it when I see it.” One commenter pointed out, “The exact wording and exact text formatting are copied directly from the Chinese language PSN listing. It’s more than likely an error made by the Chinese localization team. So far, every trailer across Nintendo, Atlus West, and Atlus JP has been at 30fps, even when the uploads have been encoded at 60.”

So yeah, Persona 3 Reload could end up being 30 FPS on Switch 2. Either way, we don’t know at the time of writing what the performance will be. Although the official listing in China is somewhat confusing, it appears to be an error.

However, I do suspect that Atlus would have bragged about the Switch 2 edition being 60 FPS when Persona 3 Reload was announced during the July Nintendo Direct conference.