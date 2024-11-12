Nintendo Contemplated Letting Link Talk in the Latest ‘Zelda’ Game

Well, excuuuuse me, Nintendo! Apparently, the Big N was close to pulling the trigger on one of the scariest ideas it could possibly come up with: Allowing Link to speak in a Zelda game. In an interview with Famitsu, Legend of Zelda mainstay, Eiji Aonuma, and director Tomomi Sano, spoke about the wild decisions they almost made.

“Speaking of the Legend of Zelda series, the main character doesn’t speak. So Link doesn’t speak either. But it was difficult,” Aonuma said in response to why Zelda didn’t speak in Echoes of Wisdom. That’s when the bombshell was dropped.

Videos by VICE

“Actually, Link was speaking at first,” Aonuma confirms. “Nobody knew what Link was going to say. Of course he was. He’s never spoken before. So we needed a setting where he couldn’t speak, and that’s how part of the story came about.” We were so close, y’all. Link hasn’t spoken since… you know, the CD-i. And that show. But maybe — just maybe — it’s time for Nintendo to let Link say what’s on his mind!

Screenshot: Nintendo

nintendo almost had link speak in ‘echoes of wisdom’

Now, I feel the anger rising within you. All I’m saying is that it’s been a long time since a genuine attempt has been made to have Link speak. We’re at a point now where we can at least try it once and see how it goes. Worst-case scenario, it sucks and Nintendo goes back to largely non-verbal Link.

However, you best believe they’re going to have Link talk in the upcoming Legend of Zelda movie. Link will be played by either Tom Holland or Timothée Chalamet (likely the latter). Tingle will turn out to be the “fake” bad guy, then Ganondorf will show up. Ganondorf can be played by, I don’t know, Gary Oldman. But, enough about that. Let’s see if Reddit would accept Link talking as a possibility!

“If Link were constantly spouting one liners and after every thing I do or don’t do I have to hear him talk to himself so I can “understand what he’s feeling” I’d get annoyed really quick. The fact Link willingly helps people in Hyrule with the most mundane tasks while having such a huge one lurk over his shoulder tells me everything I need to know.”

Ah. Well, that answers that! Maybe you have the right idea, Nintendo.