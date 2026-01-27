Nintendo Direct February 2026 Date Leaked – All Rumored Switch 2 Games

The first Nintendo Direct of 2026 is happening soon in February, according to a prominent insider. However, a new leak has now supposedly revealed the date, and some of the games that could be featured in the Nintendo Switch 2 showcase.

Insider Claims First Nintendo Direct of 2026 Is in Early February

Screenshot: Nintendo

This latest update comes from prolific insider Nate the Hate, who leaked that a Nintendo Direct is happening in the first week of February. “From what I’ve been told, the first Nintendo Direct of 2026 will be held during the opening week of February.” Following his leak, AttackTheBacklog corroborated the rumor and revealed the showcase’s date according to multiple sources.

According to leaks, the next Nintendo Direct will happen on Thursday, February 5th, 2026. If true, Nintendo will likely announce the Switch 2 showcase date a few days before it happens. In fact, they actually waited until just the day before to announce the infamous July Nintendo Direct in 2025. Interestingly, Nate the Hate also says he has heard a February 5 date.

However, the insider also cautioned that he wasn’t 100% on that specific date. Although, with multiple sources telling him it’s the first week of February, the showcase will reportedly happen sometime in that time window. Of course, we should always take any rumor with a grain of salt. In terms of insiders, though, Nate the Hate is one of the most credible.

February 2026 Nintendo Direct: All Rumored Switch 2 Games

Screenshot: Sandfall Interactive

We also have a few Switch 2 games that could be in the Nintendo Direct that have reportedly been leaked early online. First up, a Wal Mart ad accidentally leaked that the Gamecube versions of Metroid Prime 2: Echoes and Pikmin 2 will be coming to Nintendo Switch Online services soon.

Nate the Hate also had some pretty interesting predictions as well. “Titles like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will be coming to Switch 2 in 2026. Other games that I’ve heard of will include Atlus with Metaphor ReFantazio.” Although again, the insider didn’t confirm these games would be included in the rumored Nintendo Direct – just that they will be coming to the Switch 2 this year.

Screenshot: Nintendo

List of Rumored Games for the February Nintendo Direct

Orbitals (Rumored. Developer recently teased it when asked about the upcoming Direct)

(Rumored. Developer recently teased it when asked about the upcoming Direct) Metroid Prime 2: Echoes, Pikmin 2 (NSO Gamecube games leaked by Wal Mart Ad)

(NSO Gamecube games leaked by Wal Mart Ad) Metaphor Re:Fantazio (Previously been rumored)

(Previously been rumored) Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Rumored to release in 2026)

(Rumored to release in 2026) Xenoblade (Rumored XC2 and XC3 Switch 2 Update)

(Rumored XC2 and XC3 Switch 2 Update) Resident Evil 2 and 3 Remake

The Duskbloods

Animal Crossing Switch 2 (Previously Rumored)

Is It a General Nintendo Direct or Partner Showcase?

Screenshot: Nintendo

One of the most important things to come out of this leak is that no one is sure whether it’s a “general” Nintendo Direct or a “Partner Showcase.” If it’s the latter, then we are only going to see third-party games such as Metaphor Re:Fantazio, for example. However, if it’s a General Nintendo Direct, then we would finally get a better look at the first-party Nintendo titles coming to the Switch 2 in 2026.

Unfortunately, Nate the Hate was unable to verify whether the format of the showcase is general or partner. So as of now, it’s pure speculation as to which games could be shown off. Regardless, multiple sources now appear to claim that the first Nintendo Direct of 2026 is happening in early February. So mark your calendars!