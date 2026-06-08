Nintendo Direct June 9th Start Times – Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Rumors Grow

A Nintendo Direct has been announced for June 9, 2026. Here is how to watch the showcase and which Nintendo Switch 2 games are rumored to be featured in it. Could the leaked Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake be revealed?

How to Watch Nintendo Direct June 9th Showcase

Screenshot: Nintendo

Nintendo has quietly announced a Nintendo Direct for Tuesday, June 9th at 7 AM PT. Interestingly, the showcase appears to be a big one. According to a post on X, the Nintendo Direct will be 50 minutes long.

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Following the event, there will also be a Nintendo Treehouse: Live that is listed at 95 minutes. You can watch the Nintendo Direct June 9th event on the official YouTube page, which we’ll embed below:

Play video

However, trying to figure out when the June Nintendo Direct goes live in your specific region can be a bit tricky with time zones. We’ve got you covered! For your convenience, here is a table that shows when the Nintendo Direct starts in every major region:

Nintendo Direct June 9 Start Times (Global)

Region Date Time US West Coast (PT) June 9, 2026 7:00 AM US East Coast / Canada (ET) June 9, 2026 10:00 AM Brazil (BRT) June 9, 2026 11:00 AM Argentina (ART) June 9, 2026 12:00 PM United Kingdom (BST) June 9, 2026 3:00 PM France / Germany / Spain / Italy (CEST) June 9, 2026 4:00 PM Turkey (TRT) June 9, 2026 5:00 PM Saudi Arabia (AST) June 9, 2026 5:00 PM India (IST) June 9, 2026 7:30 PM Thailand (ICT) June 9, 2026 9:00 PM Philippines (PHT) June 9, 2026 10:00 PM Singapore (SGT) June 9, 2026 10:00 PM South Korea (KST) June 9, 2026 11:00 PM Japan (JST) June 9, 2026 11:00 PM Australia (AEST) June 10, 2026 12:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) June 10, 2026 2:00 AM

Every Rumored Game at Nintendo Direct June 9th

Screenshot: Nintendo

Following the major Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake leak in March, many have speculated that it will finally get announced at the Nintendo Direct June 9th event. This has not been confirmed. However, the same leaker who revealed the Zelda game also leaked the Star Fox Switch 2 remake, which ended up being true.

Here are the rumored games that will be at the Nintendo Direct June 9th event:

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake

Xenoblade 2 Switch 2 Edition

Rhythm Heaven Groove

Splatoon Raiders

Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave

New Switch Sports

New 3D Mario

New Wario Land Game

However, none of the above games are 100% confirmed for tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct. These are based on past leaks and rumors. While there has been a lot of chatter around the next 3D Mario game, insiders have also said it’s not likely to come out until 2027. So it might be too early to see it. Even the leaked Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake is said to be launching in late 2026.

Will Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Be Revealed at Nintendo Direct?

Screenshot: Nintendo

Of course, after the Nintendo Direct June 9th event was announced to be 50 minutes long and to have a 95-minute Treehouse Live, many players theorized that it would be for the rumored Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake. However, I again think we should lower our expectations on this one.

I do think the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake is real. For starters, it was leaked by NateTheHate, who is a credible insider. As mentioned above, he accurately leaked Star Fox Switch 2 a whole month before it was revealed.

But I also think it’s more likely we only get a short teaser trailer rather than a full-blown demo. That is, if it’s shown at all. My theory on the Treehouse Live is that it will be tied to Splatoon Raiders. But we’ll just have to wait and see!