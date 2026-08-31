A Nintendo Direct Could Happen on September 10 With Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake

A new prediction from an insider claims that we might be getting a Nintendo Direct in early September. If true, we could finally see the first gameplay footage of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake before it launches later this year.

Will There Be a Nintendo Direct in September 2026?

Screenshot: Nintendo

This latest rumor originated from popular YouTuber SwitchForce, who recently predicted that the next Nintendo Direct will take place on September 10. In his latest video, the content creator explained why he believes Nintendo will hold a Switch 2 showcase early next month that focuses on the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake.

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“I’m telling you right now, I think the Nintendo Direct is going to be Thursday, September 10th. And I think it’s going to be a solid show. I think we are going to get a lot of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake. A big segment. Might even have Aonuma go through the gameplay like he did with Tears of the Kingdom.”

It should be pointed out that SwitchForce did not state that this was a leak or that he had a source confirming a Direct is happening on September 10. However, many fans still find his comments interesting because the YouTuber has previously had a good track record when reporting on Nintendo. Still, this prediction should be taken with a grain of salt until Nintendo makes an official announcement.

What Games Could Be Shown at the September Nintendo Direct?

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At the time of writing a Nintendo Direct has not been officially confirmed for September. However, this latest rumor of a showcase makes sense, since Nintendo and confirmed that The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake is still releasing in 2026. With only four months left in the year, Nintendo doesn’t have much time remaining to show off the game.

There is also still a lot we don’t know about the upcoming Zelda title, including whether it will be a full-blown reimagining or a more faithful remake with updated visuals. According to SwitchForce, players should not expect to see many 2027 Nintendo Switch 2 games, if any at all. “I think we’ll get some good third-party titles. Maybe even some third-party exclusives. And maybe one 2027 Switch 2 game. But I don’t believe they are just going to show their 2027 lineup.”

The YouTuber also cautioned fans that the rumored September Nintendo Direct might not feature any completely new games. Given that Nintendo already has numerous announced titles that still need to be released, this wouldn’t be too surprising.

Screenshot: Nintendo

Here is every announced Nintendo Switch 2 game that could potentially appear during the rumored Direct:

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave – September 17

– September 17 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered – September 29

– September 29 Rayman Legends Retold – October 1

– October 1 Kingdom Hearts Collection – October 8

– October 8 Final Fantasy Resonance – October 22

– October 22 Nintendo Switch Sports Resort – October 22

– October 22 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 – October 23

– October 23 Metaphor: ReFantazio – November 12

– November 12 Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – December 3

– December 3 The Duskbloods – Late 2026

– Late 2026 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake – Late 2026

– Late 2026 Pokémon Winds and Waves – Late 2027

– Late 2027 Xenoblade Genesis – Late 2027

Screenshot: Nintendo

As you can see, the Nintendo Switch 2 already has a packed lineup of announced games. Because of this, many fans believe that a potential September Nintendo Direct would largely focus on titles we already know about but have yet to see in detail. Who knows, maybe we’ll finally get our first proper look at The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake soon?