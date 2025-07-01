Nintendo Finally Confirms What We All Already Assumed: ‘Donkey Kong Bananza’ Is Being Developed by the ‘Super Mario Odyssey’ Team

After taking just one look at the upcoming Donkey Kong Bananza, it was giving Super Mario Odyssey from the start. The colorful world, tight and excellent platforming, and just the overall vibe screamed it. But Nintendo refused to say who was actually working on the game behind the scenes. In one of the most shocking reveals of all time, it’s been officially confirmed that the Super Mario Odyssey team is the one behind this revitalized Donkey Kong platformer. In other major news, water is wet and the sky is blue. Seriously, though, it’s great to finally have confirmation for the potential GOTY winner and who was behind it.

Screenshot: Nintendo

The Team Behind ‘Donkey Kong Bananza’ Has Some Incredible Talent Working Behind the Scenes

As per an article from NintendoLife, it was confirmed to the team that Nintendo EPD, or specifically the “Super Mario Odyssey team”, is behind the upcoming 3D platformer. Rumors have been floating on the ‘net since the reveal of Donkey Kong Bananza. I mean, it isn’t hard to see that the quality of Odyssey is floating around here. As one of the best 3D platformers that Nintendo has put out in decades, we’ll just need to see if long-time rival Donkey Kong can 1-Up the plumber. So far, it looks like this may be the case.

Initial gameplay impressions of the newest Donkey Kong game are glowing. It seems like the team behind Odyssey has been cooking up something rather fantastic once again. But, there is one little thing that I can’t seem to shake.

DK Rap composer wasn't aware "the worst rap track in the history of rap tracks" would be included in Donkey Kong Bananzahttps://t.co/XEocx1fEuG pic.twitter.com/64qaa2BYxJ — Eurogamer (@eurogamer) June 19, 2025 Tweet via @Eurogamer on X (formerly known as Twitter)

Let’s just hope that Nintendo steps up to the plate and properly credits Grant Kirkhope for including the DK Rap in Donkey Kong Bananza. There’s been an awfully long list lately of publishers not including proper credits, and I hope that the legacy of this game doesn’t get tainted in the same way. Kirkhope himself has even mentioned that the DK Rap is “referenced quite a bit” in the newest DK game.

I’m beyond ready to jump into this adventure, and I know it’s going to steal my free time as soon as it’s ready to roll. It’s been far too long since Kong has had his own 3D platformer. I have a feeling that this one is going to go bananas when it hits.