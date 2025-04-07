Nintendo Has Confirmed a Price for the ‘Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour,’ and It’s Gonna Run You a Lin-Manuel Miranda Play

That was hot, right? Now that we’re into the next week, I don’t feel nearly as bad talking about Switch 2 again. So, no more Simpsons GIFs. I am, however, here to talk about that Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour because we finally got a confirmation on price thanks to the folks at IGN. $9.99. 10 bucks for a tech demo.

And that’s a phrase Nintendo themselves have used: “Uncover lots of insights about the console. Explore basic features, like the magnetic connectors that keep the Joy-Con 2 controllers firmly attached, and more advanced tech details that you might not otherwise notice. Roam the exhibit halls, which resemble a giant Nintendo Switch 2. Discover hidden facts, take quizzes, and enjoy playful minigames and tech demos.”

Nintendo switch 2 tech demo, huh?

No one should have to pay for a tech demo. Especially not 10 dollars, and definitely not when you are, in all likelihood, going to be increasing the cost of the Switch 2. And let’s not forget the price of the games themselves. And, in all fairness to Nintendo, games were going to go up. This was an inevitability; rumors have been swirling about Grand Theft Auto VI being $100 for a while now. It just so happens that they were the ones willing to step out the door and get hit with the first egg.

However, this is the easiest layup Switch 2 Nintendo could have put up. People are genuinely curious about how certain aspects of the console work. And as many have said, this was an Astro Bot type of opportunity. I sincerely doubt there is enough “game” in this tech demo to make it worth it. I could be wrong. By nature of what I do for a living — and because Dwayne, in an insane bout of foresight, dubbed me the Nintendo King — I’ll be the one in the crew to find out. I just likely won’t be happy about it. (Editor’s Note: I’m capitalism-pilled, so sadly, I don’t think the Nintendo Switch 2 ‘Welcome Tour’ being $10 is an egregious crime. Now, those $80 games, though…)