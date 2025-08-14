Nintendo Is Behind Two of the Worst-Reviewed Switch 2 Games

The Switch 2 launch has come and gone, and while it hasn’t been without its fair share of controversies, it’s pretty safe to say things have been successful for Nintendo. Mario Kart World is excellent. Donkey King Bananza released to praise that basically puts it in certified classic territory. But two games are bombing pretty hard—and they’re both from Nintendo.

Nintendo could have avoided this problem for at least one of these games

As pointed out by Kotaku, Nintendo lays claim to two of the games at the bottom of Metacritic’s Switch 2 list. Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour and the recently released Drag X Drive are sharing space in the Switch 2 basement.

Just how bad is it? Right now, Drag X Drive has a score of just 62, and the Welcome Tour is sitting at a nasty 54.

Now, Drag X Drive, I feel, is down to more of a taste thing. I’ve seen some fairly positive reviews of it mixed in with the negative ones. I’m not surprised Nintendo’s attempt to create its own version of Rocket League with a very specific control method isn’t landing with everyone.

I’m looking forward to trying it out, though. I’m sure they’ll kick out some updates that will expand what’s possible for it. But hopefully it doesn’t end up like ARMS. I really liked that one, and it just seems to have died.

But for Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour? That is 100 percent on Nintendo. I’m digging up the dead horse to beat it, but I’m almost certain that if it were free, as it should have been, those scores would be higher.

It’s not like either of these scores is indicative of Nintendo games’ overall quality. But the Welcome Tour score is absolutely a result of Nintendo’s decision-making. Hopefully, they learn from it. Hell, it’s not too late to stop charging for it now.