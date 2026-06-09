Nintendo Is Bringing A Modern Take on Wii Sports To Nintendo Switch 2

Nostalgic fans of Wii Sports have an exciting new title to look forward to with the upcoming 2026 release of Nintendo Switch Sports Resort.

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Nintendo Switch Sports Resort was officially revealed at the June Nintendo Direct and the game brings a ton of video sports action to the Nintendo Switch 2. As expected from this style of game, players will be using Joy-Cons as rackets, bows, and even jet-ski handles as they compete against the CPU or friends in sports-themed mini-games.

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“Welcome to Wuhu Island, home to all kinds of sports. There are 12 sports to choose from, all with intuitive motion controls. Use the Joy-Con 2 controllers as rackets, bows or even handles!”

The new game will be a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive and launches on October 22, 2026.

According to the trailer, all 12 sports have intuitive motion control support.

Boxing – Punch, guard, and counter

Table Tennis – Make quick shots to keep your opponent on their toes

Archery – Aim for the center of the target and let the arrow fly

Tennis – Enjoy rallies with different types of shots

Volleyball – Bump, set, and spike

Bowling – Roll the ball or give it a spin

Basketball – Dripple, pass, and shoot

Golf – Adjust your shot’s power and swing your club

Thumb Wrestling – Hand your opponent a defeat in thumb wrestling

Skateboarding – Ride through the course using mouse controls

Power Cruising – Steer with handles and coast along the waves

Prop Plane – Tilt the controller to fly around freely

Jump Rope – Warm up for activities with jump roping

Players will have the chance to create and play as a Sports Mate or a Mii character.

Be sure to check back soon for more details and news on Nintendo Switch Sports Resort and on other reveals and announcements from the June Nintendo Direct presentation.

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on Oct 22, 2026. Pre-orders are available now.