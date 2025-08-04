Nintendo Just Addressed Those Metroid Prime 4 Leaks—Sort Of

Following weeks of rumors that Metroid Prime 4 might be delayed, Nintendo has come forward to debunk the leaks. The Japanese publisher gave players a new update on when they can expect the new Metroid game to release on the Switch 2.

Nintendo Shoots Down Metroid Prime 4 Delay

Screenshot: Nintendo

Back in July, several leaks claimed that Metroid Prime 4 was not yet finished. In fact, the rumors made it sound like the game was in development hell. According to the reports, the game was missing key game development milestones.

Considering the Switch 2 title was slated to release this year, the situation didn’t exactly seem hopeful. However, it appears leaks about a possible delay were not accurate, if we are going off Nintendo’s latest update.

In a blog post on its official site, Nintendo confirmed that Metroid Prime 4 is still scheduled for release later in 2025. While they didn’t give an exact release date, the update is specific that it’s still coming this year.

Nintendo made the post while explaining the details of the upcoming Fan Expo Canada convention, where players will be able to demo Metroid Prime 4. “Fan Expo attendees will be able to play upcoming games like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (available later in 2025).”

Although Nintendo didn’t specifically address the rumors of the game having development issues, this seems like a pretty firm stance on its release window. I mean, the game is literally months away from release at this point.

Indeed, Nintendo isn’t one to shy away from delaying a game, especially if it’s needed. However, the launch of Metroid Prime 4 is rapidly approaching, and it would be unusual for them to delay it this close to release. But hey, never say never.

MP4 Was Recently Rated

As we reported in July, Metroid Prime 4 was recently rated in Korea. Although a game being rated doesn’t guarantee an imminent release, it’s more likely than not a sign that the game could be launching soon. With Nintendo reaffirming its “late 2025” release window, it seems likely that we will get Metroid Prime 4 this year.

It should also be noted that the July leaks primarily concerned the game’s development issues. Insider kiwitalkz, for example, never said the game was going to be delayed. There were reports that the studio was struggling to complete the game. And Nintendo’s latest update doesn’t refute any of those rumors.

All that said, I doubt most fans care. As long as they can get their hands on the Switch 2 title this year, all of these rocky rumors about development will be water under the bridge. However, as someone who genuinely cares about game development, it would be fascinating to learn more about how the game was created.

After all, Metroid Prime 4 was initially announced in 2017 and also underwent a studio shakeup. With the recent string of rumors, it’s hard not to wonder what is going on with the Switch 2 title as we head into the second half of 2025.