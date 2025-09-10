Nintendo Just Confirmed Those September Nintendo Direct Leaks Were Real All Along

The September Nintendo Direct has officially been announced for September 12. However, with Nintendo confirming the Switch 2 livestream, they also just confirmed that many leaks surrounding the event were real all along.

September Nintendo Direct: Games Rumored to Be Announced

Screenshot: Nintendo, Capcom

Back in August, leaker SwitchForce claimed that a Nintendo Direct was going to happen on September 12. At the time, many were skeptical of the rumor, given that Directs don’t usually happen on Fridays. However, players were surprised when Nintendo announced today that a Nintendo Direct will indeed be happening on Friday, September 12, 2025.

Videos by VICE

With the Direct being leaked a whole two weeks before its official announcement, it had many players re-examining the original leak from SwitchForce. After all, the YouTuber didn’t just post details about when the livestream was happening, but they also hinted at Switch 2 games that will supposedly be revealed during the stream.

Screenshot: Square Enix

And since the August leak has now been confirmed, I thought it would be interesting to take a look at all of the titles that are rumored to be in the September Nintendo Direct below:

Resident Evil 7 (Switch 2 Port)

FF7 Remake Intergrade(Release Date)

Call of Duty Black Ops 7

New Pokémon Spinoff Game

Metroid Prime 4 (Release Date)

New Super Mario Bros. Collection (Mario 40th Anniversary)

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (Release Date)

Animal Crossing Switch 2 (Teaser)

Switch Online GameCube Games (Pokémon Colosseum Rumored)

Start Times and How to Watch

Play video

The September Nintendo Direct will go live at 6 AM PT on Friday, September 12, 2025. As for where you can watch it, the official Nintendo YouTube channel already has a link up for the September Direct. Once the stream is live, the video will automatically change over to the event.

We have also embedded the Nintendo Direct stream above, which will automatically refresh on the 12th. For your convenience, here are the September Nintendo Direct start times for each region:

Region Start Time Date US 6:00 AM (PT), 9:00 AM (ET) Friday, September 12, 2025. UK 2:00 PM (BST) Friday, September 12, 2025. Japan 10:00 PM (JST) Friday, September 12, 2025. Australia 11:00 PM (ACT) Friday, September 12, 2025. Brazil 10:00 AM (BST) Friday, September 12, 2025. Canada 9:00 AM Friday, September 12, 2025.

What to Expect from September Nintendo Direct

Screenshot: Nintendo

As far as what we can expect from the September Nintendo Direct, there is actually a bit of information out there that can give us a pretty good idea. For starters, Nintendo has confirmed that the Direct will be 60 minutes long and will focus on Switch 1 and Switch 2 games. Unfortunately, that means some of the titles featured will be for the 2017 console as well.

Still, at an hour long, we can expect several first-party Switch 2 games to get a major spotlight at the event. While the “leaked” New Super Mario Bros. Collection is still a rumor, it’s also likely we’ll see something related to Mario’s 40th anniversary.

Although it doesn’t mean we’ll get a new game, it would be shocking if Nintendo didn’t celebrate their iconic mascot’s anniversary with some form of announcement.

Screenshot: Nintendo

It’s also looking like we’ll finally get a Metroid Prime 4 release date. With Nintendo reaffirming it will release in 2025, there are only a few months left this year. And the highly anticipated shooter was also recently rated by PEGI and other gaming boards.

Lastly, there was recently a major leak claiming a new “Pokémon Spinoff” game will be revealed at the September Nintendo Direct. While I’m personally skeptical about this, with the Direct leak now being proven true, anything is possible at this point.