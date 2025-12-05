Nintendo Might’ve Leaked a Free Switch 2 Update for Pikmin 4

The section of the Nintendo eShop that features games “enhanced when played on the Nintendo Switch 2 system” currently features Pikmin 4, despite the game not actually having a Switch 2 upgrade or update available.

screenshot: Nintendo

Pikmin 4 did receive content updates in October and November, though neither of those were focused on Switch 2 enhancements. There are two likely scenarios that could have led to Pikmin 4 being featured in this surprising spot of the eShop.

First, it’s possible that there is a Switch 2 free update or upgrade pack on the way and the promotion was listed early by mistake. Alternatively, it’s also possible that the recent updates to the game led to it being miscategorized and placed in this section of the eShop unintentionally.

Clicking on Pikmin 4 from its featured spot with the Switch 2 enhanced games section just leads back to the main listing for the game, not to a new update or to an Upgrade Pack listing. This does seem to indicate that something about the listing’s placement was not intended or was poorly timed.

Pikmin 4’s current Compatibility Note on the Nintendo eShop

Screenshot: Nintendo

The compatibility note on Pikmin 4’s eShop page identifies the game as having the “Supported – Game behavior is consistent with Nintendo Switch” status for Switch 2. This note usually indicates that a game works fine on the new console, but it does not indicate the existence of a full Switch 2 edition.

Games that receive a full Switch 2 edition usually do feature the same compatibility information note on their original listing, but then also have a separate listing for the Switch 2 edition that details the specific enhancements and features that the upgrade introduces. Currently, no separate listing for Pikmin 4 exists on the Nintendo eShop.

Screenshot: Nintendo

Unfortunately, the terminology around Switch 2 updates and upgrade packs can get a little confusing for users. Here is a breakdown of the difference:

Switch 2 Update – These are free patches to games that make small adjustments, usually to resolution or frames per second, to slightly boost the performance on Switch 2.

Switch 2 Upgrade Pack – These are substantial upgrades to games that add new features and/or controls and require either money or a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to obtain.

Switch 2 Compatibility Patch – There are also Switch 2 compatibility patches that are basic patches required to allow a Switch game to run on the Switch 2 console.

What games do have Nintendo Switch 2 Upgrade Packs?

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Although Pikmin 4 unfortunately does not have a Switch 2 update or upgrade pack available, there are a handful of other games that Switch 2 owners are able to enhance with features like visual improvements and new modes.

At the moment, the following games have upgrade packs available to purchase or, in some cases, to claim as part of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription perks:

-Pokemon Legends: Z-A

-Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

-Kirby and the Forgotten Land

-The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

-The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

-Super Mario Party Jamboree

-Sid Meier’s Civilization VII

If Pikmin 4 joins the list, it will be one of the older games on the list to receive the update.