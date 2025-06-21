Extreme (Work From) Home Makeover: Nintendo NES Edition

Home office too boring? There’s no need to keep it professional. You’re at home, where at least for the immediate future your company can’t install a security camera to make sure that you’re not having any fun.

Spice up your workstation a little with a throwback to (almost) everybody’s favorite classic game console, the NES, AKA the Nintendo Entertainment System, AKA the original Nintendo we all know and love.

Videos by VICE

8Bitdo sells a mechanical keyboard and a mouse in the classic shades of light gray, dark gray, very dark gray, and red that adorned the NES, and the colors are as bang-on of a match as I’m able to tell. Paired together, they look just fantastic, and I can’t see them ever going out of style.

vintage looks, modern tech

The 8Bitdo 108-key mechanical keyboard is on sale at Walmart for $100, which is $20 cheaper than its usual selling price. At Amazon it’s $108, as long as you remember to click the 10%-off coupon. That’s, uh, one buck per key.

As a full-sized keyboard, it comes with the numpad (number pad) to the right of its arrow keys. Those who punch in numbers all day appreciate the numpad, but I don’t, so I prefer narrower “tenkeyless” keyboards that just lop it off.

the tenkeyless version of the 8bitdo retro mechanical keyboard – credit: 8bitdo

It saves desktop space, and in this case it’s cheaper, too. You can get the same keyboard, just in a tenkeyless version, for $90. Even though Amazon says it’s $10 off from its normal $100 retail price, it’s always, constantly “on sale” for $90.

You may be wondering just what those two big, red, bulbous buttons are. They look as if somebody left part of an NES controller in the rain for an extended period of time and they swelled up. Well, they’re for whatever you want. They’re programmable, so you can set their function.

Match the mechanical keyboard (familiarize yourself with the joys of them) with the 8Bitdo wireless for the complete look. Even though Amazon says this isn’t on sale, I’ve noticed that the price for the mouse has fallen steadily since February, when it was $25. It seems to be a permanent drop to $21, at least on Amazon.

It doesn’t look very ergonomic, but it does look damn cool. And unlike the old NES controller, totally wireless.