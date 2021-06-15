Nintendo Policy on E3 Direct Streaming Throws Twitch Into Chaos

Last night Nintendo of Japan tweeted that streamers are not allowed to co-stream or talk over today’s Nintendo Direct. Hundreds of people were doing it anyway.

Nintendo’s tweet went out very late last night, and was only on their Japanese language account. According to Google Translate, the tweet asks that streamers “please refrain from mirror distribution of Nintendo Direct video and audio during live distribution of Nintendo Direct.”

Videos by VICE

At this time, it is unclear whether or not this applied to everyone, or if the message was just intended for Japanese streamers (Nintendo of America did not put out a similar tweet). In response, Twitch said that it would not co-stream today’s Direct, though the Direct is streaming all over Twitch, hosted by a variety of different streamers (including the official E3 account).

Nintendo tweeted from their official account that co-streaming today’s event is not allowed, differing from years past. While /twitchgaming has permission to air the show, we won’t be airing the event because all creators can’t co-stream. https://t.co/Cx7kNsIIdJ — Twitch (@Twitch) June 15, 2021

The lack of clarity has led to frustration not just from streamers, who have been talking over E3 presentations for years, but also the video game press, who were also planning to talk over today’s Nintendo Direct. The tweet, yet again, shows the sort of legal grey area where streaming exists. Game developers and publishers by-and-large have decided to look the other way with streaming, specifically because streamers are amplifying companies’ games or, in this case, marketing material. Streamers were quick to say that the decision put them in a difficult position:

if Nintendo hasn't clarified this 44 minutes before the event, i'm tweeting about it to make noise that they should clarify this because boy this is not good. what was the point of signing costreaming deals with e3 in the first place then — Gene Park (@GenePark) June 15, 2021

I propose we all stream last years direct instead because of this bullshit — RTGame Daniel 👑 (@RTGameCrowd) June 15, 2021

Considering Nintendo's history of draconian policies with content creators, this seems about right



Hey remember when they didn't allow Let's Play videos? lol https://t.co/OYhG1pZPNi — John Wolfe (@JohnWolfeYT) June 15, 2021

https://twitter.com/scully1888/status/1404828795153039366

Well there goes that. Not taking any chances since I already have a strike on the channel.



We’ll watch the VOD later on YouTube. See you guys then https://t.co/0tRc4nl82E — rayyy lmao (@RayNarvaezJr) June 15, 2021

Waypoint reached out to Twitch for comment but they did not respond.

Despite the statement from Nintendo, hundreds of streamers were still mirroring and talking over the Nintendo Direct. Some streamers decided to only do reaction streams, where Nintendo’s actual Direct isn’t visible on stream.