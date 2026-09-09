Nintendo Reveals New 2D Metroid Dropping January 2027

In a surprise reveal during the September Nintendo Direct, a brand-new 2D Metroid game showed up Samus’ next deadly adventure.

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Nintendo aired back-to-back Direct presentations for the first time ever this week and had a ton of exciting announcements to share. After finally unveiling the first Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time gameplay footage yesterday, today’s Direct also found a way to shine a light on some classic Nintendo franchises.

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“Metroid Ravenous, the latest game in the 2D Metroid series, arrives on Nintendo Switch 2 January 28, 2027! Additionally, the Metroid Ravenous amiibo lineup and Metroid Ravenous: Special Edition will be available on the same day as the game.”

In a surprise reveal, the Direct included a reveal trailer and release date for the next 2D installment in the Metroid franchise. The reveal trailer for Metroid Ravenous revealed an exciting, frightening, and challenging looking 2D adventure for Samus.

The trailer closed with confirmation that Metroid Ravenous releases on January 28, 2027.

After the huge success of Metroid Dread, fans have been eagerly awaiting the next challenging 2D Metroid game for years.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Metroid and Nintendo Direct news and updates.

Metroid Ravenous releases exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2 on January 28, 2027.

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