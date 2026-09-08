Nintendo Reveals Release Dates for Legend of Zelda Anniversary Edition Nintendo Switch 2 and Pro Controller

Nintendo just hosted a massive Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct and officially revealed the rumored Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch 2 console.

Nintendo Officially Reveals The Zelda Anniversary Nintendo Switch 2 and Pro Controller

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After months of waiting, Zelda franchise fans finally got an extended look at what the Ocarina of Time remake is going to be bringing to the table this fall. During the Anniversary Direct, Nintendo revealed an extended look at The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time gameplay, revealed the release date, and teased some upcoming hardware.

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Players will have to wait until November 5 to get their hands on the new Nintendo Switch 2 version of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, but some special hardware is arriving a few days earlier.

“A Nintendo Switch 2 specially designed for The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary is coming October 29, 2026!“

There have been rumors about a new Nintendo Switch 2 that would be Legend of Zelda themed and now the hardware has been officially confirmed. In addition to the new console SKU, gamers will also be able to pickup a Zelda-themed Switch 2 Pro Controller.

“Plus, a special Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller and carrying case are also releasing October 29, 2026.”

The trailer also revealed a Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case and Screen Protector that is themed around The Legend of Zelda – 40th Anniversary Edition.

None of the items appear to be in the Nintendo Shop at this time, so we cannot confirm the prices quite yet. Those details should be revealed soon.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Nintendo Switch 2 and Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time news and updates.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time releases on November 5, 2026 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2. The Zelda Anniversary Nintendo Switch 2 console and Pro controller will release on October 29, 2026.