Nintendo Sues an Antagonistic Streamer Over Emulated Games

Nintendo didn’t teach y’all a lesson when Gary Bowser was struck down? Well, per 404 Media, streamer Jesse Keighin (aka EveryGameGuru) flew a little too close to the sun with the Mario Makers. Allegedly, Keighin caught Nintendo’s attention by pirating and emulating Switch games. Reportedly, he’d also point his viewers toward popular Switch emulators and other “resources” worthy of a scourge of the seven internet seas.

When one of Keighin’s channels was struck down, he’d create another. Nintendo tracked him across Twitch, Kick, Discord, and YouTube. According to the lawsuit documentation, Keighin was allegedly bold enough to actively antagonize the company. “On October 24, 2024, after certain platforms had taken down his unlawful streams as a result of Nintendo’s enforcement actions, he sent Nintendo a letter boasting that he has ‘a thousand burner channels’ to stream from and [he] ‘can do this all day,’” the company states.

Additionally, in response to one of his main channels being shut down, Keighin made a post highlighting two prominent Switch emulators. “LOVE YA’LL! CAPITALISM IS CANCER! MY CHANNEL IS BEING DELETED FOR SHARING GAMEPLAY VIDEOS! THIS IS YOUR REWARD!” the post read.

Nintendo continued laying out its case, detailing the depths to which Keighin allegedly went against the company. “On at least fifty occasions in the last two years, Defendant has streamed gameplay footage of pirated copies of at least ten different Nintendo games without authorization—all before those titles were released to the public,” Nintendo states.

“All of these streams were unauthorized and all compromise Nintendo’s legitimate prerelease marketing. They also promote and encourage downloading of pirated copies of unpublished games. Defendant’s streams often consist merely of him playing Nintendo’s leaked games without commentary for extended periods of time.”

Listen. I hate to sound like I’m siding with the corporation. But, I think if Keighin did what’s alleged, he’s all the way in the wrong. Trust me, I understand the anti-capitalism angle of it all. But, come on, man. You can’t possibly think you’re going to get away with actively antagonizing one of the biggest game companies in the world. There’s “being a rebel,” and there’s… this.