Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch January 2026 System Update Details

Nintendo has released the first Switch and Switch 2 system update of the year. The patch focuses on stability improvements and lays the groundwork for exciting updates later this year.

Switch 2 VErsion 21.2.0 full patch notes

The first Nintendo system update of 2026 has arrived and, unfortunately, it’s not a very exciting one for players. The update arrived on the Switch and Switch 2 on January 12, and focuses on stability improvements to enhance user experience.

Nintendo’s patch notes were pretty thin this time around and did not provide any additional details around what specific changes were made or where the improvements to user experience could be seen.

Both the Switch and the Switch 2 share the same vague patch notes. Here is the brief information that was shared by Nintendo:

Ver. 21.2.0 (Released January 12, 2026)

General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.

The Switch 2 UI remains unchanged in this update. At this time, there are no significant front-end changes to report.

Switch users should be prompted to update upon logging in. If they are not, they can manually start the update by navigating to the System Settings from the HOME Menu, selecting System Update.

This update follows last week’s Nintendo Classic update, which added Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance to the GameCube library.

What is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026

Although this update didn’t bring anything too exciting, the year ahead does contain some big releases for the new Nintendo console. In just a few days, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will release and attempt to bring lapsed players back to their islands once again.

The next major drop is scheduled for February 12. The release of Mario Tennis Fever brings the next Nintendo-exclusive title and it promises to break franchise records with its giant cast of characters and new Fever Racket system.

The excitement continues in March with the release of Pokémon Pokopia. This is a brand-new spin on the Pokémon franchise and it will be very interesting to see how well it is received when it drops on March 5, 2026.

Outside of first-party releases, the Switch 2 is also getting Final Fantasy Remake Intergrade, Dragon Quest VII Reimagined, and Resident Evil Requiem early this year. Recent rumors also suggest that High on Life 2 is getting a Switch 2 Edition in April.

Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 owners can download and install version 21.2.0 now.