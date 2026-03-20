Nintendo Switch 2 Is Getting a New Model Soon, But There’s a Big Catch

Nintendo is going to be releasing a new Switch 2 model soon, according to an industry report. However, the new console revision might only be released in the European Union due to consumer rights regulations.

New Nintendo Switch 2 Model Reportedly Coming – But Only in Europe

Screenshot: Nintendo, European Union

According to Japanese outlet Nikkei, Nintendo is going to be releasing a new Switch 2 console model soon. The new SKU would allows players to remove and replace its battery. However, the report states that the console revision is specifically being created to align with European Union regulations with regard to a consumer’s right to repair.

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“Nintendo is aligning its right to repair policy with the Nintendo Switch 2 game console to reduce its environmental impact. First, in accordance with European Union (EU) legislation, the company will modify the console’s specifications to allow consumers to easily replace the battery.”

What This Means for US Players and Global Release Plans

Screenshot: Nikkei

Interestingly, Nikkei goes on to say that we could eventually see the new Nintendo Switch 2 model released in the US and North America. Although they also clarify that this would only happen if “right to repair” policies become more popular in the United States. So I wouldn’t hold your breath on this happening anytime soon.

“In the future, Nintendo may also implement similar policies in Japan and the United States. If consumer awareness of the right to repair increases. Nintendo has incorporated this technology into the Switch 2 console and its detachable Joy-Con controllers within the EU.”

Could the Original Switch Be Discontinued in Europe?

Screenshot: Nintendo

The other interesting thing to come out of this report is the possibility of the Nintendo Switch 1 getting discontinued in European Union countries. While Nikkei doesn’t make the claim that this is going to happen specifically, the report has led many players to speculate it as a potential possibility.

With EU regulations now requiring consoles to have easier access to battery removal, this puts the Nintendo Switch 1 at odds with the current “right to repair” policy. Switch 1 is almost a decade old now as well. So Nintendo might not be willing to release a new model for the 2017 handheld console in 2026.

Screenshot: Nintendo

Over on Reddit, players reacted to the report and speculated what it could mean for the Nintendo Switch 1. “This may also mean the discontinuation of Switch 1 in the EU as collateral” a user wrote, for example. Another commenter replied, “Huh. I wonder if this will flow through into Australia and New Zealand. Nintendo still handles its distribution in that area via Europe (likely a holdover from the PAL days).”

Screenshot: Nintendo

Finally, the Nikkei report doesn’t give us a release date for the new Nintendo Switch 2 EU model. But it seems to imply that it could be launching sooner rather than later to comply with European Union regulations.

Only time will tell if the pro-consumer model will eventually make its way to other countries. However, at the time of writing it appears Nintendo only have plans to make the new handheld console model for Europe.