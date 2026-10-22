Nintendo Switch 2 Jailbreak Surfaces Online and Allows Mario Kart World Mods

The Nintendo Switch 2 has reportedly been jailbroken, with footage surfacing online of custom characters in Mario Kart World. However, the exploit has several limitations. Here is what we know about the reported Switch 2 jailbreak.

Screenshot: Nintendo

Footage has surfaced online showing what appears to be a Nintendo Switch 2 jailbreak that allows users to mod new characters into Mario Kart World. The rumor first gained attention on X, when a user posted a video showing the popular racing game reportedly running with custom characters.



The clip specifically shows the user playing Mario Kart World with playable versions of Hatsune Miku and Peter Griffin as racers. According to the post, Cinnamoroll, Angry Bird, and other characters have also been added to the Switch 2 exclusive title.

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However, according to the developer behind the jailbreak, the exploit goes beyond Mario Kart World mods. It reportedly allows users to run homebrew software and back up save files as well.

Screenshot: X @pepsipu

The Nintendo Switch 2 jailbreak has some major limitations, and it does not give users full control over the console. For example, it appears to be a software jailbreak specifically tied to Mario Kart World, and not a system-wide unlock.



Still, this could be just the first step into the console eventually being unlocked. Since its launch in 2025, Nintendo has been fighting vigorously against the new portable console falling into the hands of piracy.

What to Know About the Nintendo Switch 2 Jailbreak

Screenshot: Nintendo

As we mentioned above, the Switch 2 jailbreak is currently tied to Mario Kart World and is not a system-wide hack. Here is a quick break down of everything we know about the jailbreak so far:

Mario Kart World is a demonstration: The racing game shows what the exploit can do. The jailbreak itself uses SmileBASIC as an entry point and reaches several system modules.

The racing game shows what the exploit can do. The jailbreak itself uses SmileBASIC as an entry point and reaches several system modules. It is not a complete custom firmware solution: The developer describes the exploit as a potential starting point for further custom firmware development.

The developer describes the exploit as a potential starting point for further custom firmware development. System access has limits: The exploit can run custom code within system modules, including the filesystem module. However, this does not amount to full kernel-level control.

The exploit can run custom code within system modules, including the filesystem module. However, this does not amount to full kernel-level control. It does not survive a restart: The jailbreak is tethered, meaning users need to run the exploit again after rebooting the console.

For now, the footage appears to demonstrate a limited Switch 2 jailbreak rather than a complete custom firmware solution. While the developer has outlined broader capabilities, the demonstration does not establish that the console’s security protections have been fully bypassed.