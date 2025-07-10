Nintendo Switch 2 Just Lost One of Its Best Features, and Players Are Not Happy About It

Nintendo surprised players by announcing that they would be ending their popular Nintendo Switch Game Voucher program. Switch 2 owners were frustrated by the news, as vouchers were considered by many to be one of the system’s best features.

Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers Have Been Discontinued Without Explanation

Nintendo’s decision to end Switch Game Vouchers came as a surprise to many players, as the Japanese studio silently announced the decision in a blog post. While the announcement outlined important dates for when the program would go offline, it didn’t offer any explanation. “As of 11:59 PM Pacific Time January 30, 2026, it will no longer be possible to purchase Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers. Any vouchers you purchase on or before that date will work exactly as they currently do. Unused vouchers expire 12 months after the date of purchase.”

Interestingly, Nintendo is allowing players to purchase Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers up until the final day on January 30, 2026. The Japanese publisher confirmed that those coupons will still expire 12 months after purchase. “There will be no change to the way your game vouchers expire. Game vouchers remain valid for 12 months from purchase. For example, if a set of Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers is purchased on January 30, 2026, each Nintendo Switch Game Voucher remains valid until January 30, 2027.”

Nintendo clarified that Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will still be able to redeem their vouchers past the final date. “Users with an active, paid Nintendo Switch Online membership will continue to be eligible to redeem any valid, unexpired vouchers.” However, many players were frustrated with Nintendo over their decision to end the program. The announcement was particularly frustrating, as there wasn’t really an explanation for the decision.

Why It Could have been one of Switch 2’s Best Features

Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers were a pretty genius idea. Nintendo got money upfront, while Switch owners could save anywhere from $10 to $20 on future games. Some consumers also preferred setting aside money when they had it. It was a program that basically benefited both Nintendo and the user. So, it came as little surprise that many players immediately took to social media to voice their anger over vouchers being discontinued.

“It was only a matter of time, especially after raising the cost of games to $80 with the Switch 2. Hate to see it happen,” a user wrote. Another frustrated commenter replied, “Nintendo’s arrogance: Disable points program, increase prices, and now eliminate vouchers.” One comment even exclaimed, “Are you fg kidding me? God forbid I save $10 on these new $90 CAD games by purchasing 2 at once. Fg hell, Nintendo!”

It should be pointed out that the Nintendo Switch Game Voucher program didn’t technically work for Switch 2 games. However, with the system being backwards compatible, it was a popular program with owners of the new console. I mean, I can personally attest to this. The vast majority of games I’ve been playing during the Nintendo Switch 2 launch have been Switch 1 games. You could also technically buy a discounted version of a Switch 1 game, and then buy the $10 upgrade to the Switch 2 edition. Regardless, Switch 2 has basically lost one of its best features, and it’s a major bummer. It particularly stings when new games are now being priced as high as $80.