Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Claims More Free Game Updates Are Coming

A new leak claims that Nintendo Switch 2 owners will get more free game updates. If true, select titles might get a performance boost on the handheld console soon. A report also revealed that Nintendo has resolved issues with third-party studios getting Nintendo dev kits.

When the Switch 2 launched in June, one of its more promising features were the free game updates that made Switch titles compatible with the new system. Unfortunately, Nintendo has been pretty slow to roll these performance patches out, which has been disappointing, to say the least. I’m still waiting for my Xenoblade Chronicles 3 update! However, a next-gen patch for Pikmin 3 was recently leaked after being rated in Europe.

Where things get interesting, is a recent leak that claims that more Switch 2 game updates are on the way. The claim was recently made by Nintendo content creator Nash Weedle in a post on X. The account responded to the Pikmin 3 update. “As I already mentioned, a new batch of free game updates for Switch 2 is coming.”

The content creator also claimed that the Switch 2 would be getting a DLSS update as well. If true, it means we could see the handheld console receive substantial performance boosts, as titles would have the option to use the popular super-sampling tech. Of course, it goes without saying to take this rumor with a major grain of salt. While there have been rumors of Switch 2 updates going around, there has yet to be a concrete source that completely backs it up.

Switch 2 Could Get More Third-Party Support in 2026

Another interesting Nintendo update comes from prolific leaker NateTheHate. According to the insider, the Japanese publisher has largely resolved issues with studios obtaining Switch 2 dev kits. The leaker revealed the update in a post on the Famiboards.

“In the case of Call of Duty, it doesn’t mean they got a dev kit super late—just late enough that they couldn’t get the work done to launch the game sooner. The dev kit delivery situation has largely been resolved.”

NateTheHate is, of course, referencing a recent leak about a Call of Duty Switch 2 port. The CoD title is apparently almost finished and going to be released soon. The insider was also explaining that just because some third-party games were available during the Switch 2 launch doesn’t mean the entire studio had dev kits.

According to reports in August, many publishers were struggling to get their hands on Nintendo dev kits. This latest update from NateTheHate is good news for Switch 2 owners, as it means the system could be seeing an influx of more third-party support in 2026. If rumors about the console getting DLSS, as well as more free game updates, are true, then Nintendo fans have a lot to look forward to next year.